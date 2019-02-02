Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
RALEIGH — With just 14 points at halftime,Coach Kevin Keatts told his N.C. State team to laugh and loosen up in the locker room as it prepared to turn things in the next 20 minutes.
Somehow, things went from bad to worse this afternoon as No. 12 Virginia Tech trounced the hapless Wolfpack 47-24 — yes, 24 total points — in front of a stunned sellout crowd at PNC Arena.
State’s 24 points — 60 fewer than its season average — were the fewest by a ranked team in the shot clock era and its fewest since a 12-10 victory over Duke in the 1968 ACC Tournament.
Five days after pushing No. 3 Virginia to overtime, No. 23 State (4-5, 16-6) engineered a performance that left the normally talkative Keatts stunned with what he’d just witnessed after the Wolfpack missed 45 of 54 shots, including 26 of 28 beyond the arc.
From prep school and junior colleges to a mid-major program and now the ACC, it was like nothing Keatts had seen in his nearly 25 years in coaching.
“I don’t know that I’ve had a game that I thought every guy on the team played bad,” he said. “Typically, you’ll say, ‘All right, here’s a silver lining in here, here’s a positive about it, you have a guy who plays extremely well.’ When you look at these numbers, there’s not one guy that I can point out that played well.”
It’s quite the contrast from Tuesday night, when despite falling in overtime to the Cavaliers, the Wolfpack took plenty of positives could from pushing what might be the nation’s best team to the limit.
“It’s very frustrating,” guard C.J. Bryce said. “You can be on top of the world and on the bottom next, but we’re going to keep our confidence as a team.”
This was a disaster from the start, with the Wolfpack missing its third shot then missing its next 14 over a nine-minute scoreless span. After 11 minutes of basketball, Braxton Beverly had missed nine shots on his way to what would ultimately be an 0-for-12 day from the field.
A strength all season long for State, its backcourt of Beverly and Markell Johnson would combine to miss all 17 of their field-goal attempts for two points, two assists and six turnovers.
Johnson, who missed three games after taking a nasty fall against Pittsburgh last month, still hasn’t regained his form after missing significant practice time.
“I think his timing is off and his conditioning is bad right now,” Keatts said.
Johnson would have an excuse, but his teammates didn’t for what turned into a laissez-faire defensive effort as the game got away from State in the second half.
Despite the Wolfpack’s first-half shooting struggles, it managed to hang around by forcing nine turnovers and holding the Hokies (7-2, 18-3) to 40 percent, going into halftime trailing 20-14.
The wheels came off completely in the midst of an 11-minute stretch in the second half when State missed 10 straight shots and scored just one point, and suddenly, Virginia Tech’s path to the basket got easier on its way to building a 20-point lead.
“I feel like we did a really bad job of affecting our game tonight,” Bryce said. “Our defense was pretty good in the first half, but we let those shots start to affect us in the second half and that’s something we have to learn from. I thought in the second half our defense struggled because of our offense; I think we gave up some baskets in the second half because we got a little frustrated we were missing shots.”
That frustration will have to be short-lived, however, as the Wolfpack prepares to head to Chapel Hill on Tuesday night to meet North Carolina.
Shortly after wrapping up his postgame comments, Keatts was planning to go watch the video and said he’d decide whether there was anything of value that his team could learn from or if it’s better to just flush this one as an outlier.
“Unfortunately for me, I’m going to rewatch it,” he said. “It’s crazy, man. I’ve got to imagine me seeing it live and then watching it, I’m probably going to get frustrated, because I thought we got some great looks.
“We didn’t have it today for whatever reason. When you look at these numbers, they’re mind-boggling, the percentage our guys shot.”