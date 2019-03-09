Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts following a 3-point basket against Duke during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 9, 2019. North Carolina won 79-70. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
CHAPEL HILL — When Kenny Williams arrived at North Carolina, he couldn’t hit anything.
In his final game at the Dean Smith Center, the senior guard hit everything — the floor, three-pointer, and the boards — on his way to 18 points, six rebounds and three drawn charges in Carolina’s 79-70 victory over Duke tonight.
So, it was only right that when things started getting tense down the stretch, it was Williams who hit on what might been his biggest play of the night, going to the top of the three-point arc and to get a hand on RJ Barrett’s three-point attempt, causing it to flutter harmlessly to the lane and snuff out Duke’s late comeback.
Leading up to the game, Williams said on Thursday that he wanted his legacy at Carolina to be hard work.
Tonight, he proved it from the start, taking on the responsibility of defending Barrett, a future top-five draft pick who has averaged 23.3 points. Barrett still got his, scoring 26 points, but he needed 27 field-goal attempts with Williams draped on him for much of the night. The wily old veteran — barely a top 100 recruit out of high school — more than held his own against Barrett, beating him to spots and drawing three charges and frustrating one of the nation’s top offensive talents.
Each time Williams’ back hit the floor, he sprung to his feet to a roar from the crowd — quite the departure from his freshman season when he went 1-for-13 from three-point range and left fans wondering, if he couldn’t knock down shots, what Williams could do for the Tar Heels.
Tonight was what he can do — and has done — for the Tar Heels for the past three seasons: whatever Carolina needs on a given night.
Sometimes it’s been shooting, other times it’s been leadership. More often than not, it’s been matching up against the other team’s top offensive threat — something he put on about 20 pounds of muscle through his career to adjust to.
By no means has Williams been a star, but he’s been the type of player that has separated Carolina from its rival — an unheralded recruit who waited his turn before evolving into a key part of Roy Williams’ rotation and ultimately helped the Tar Heels cut down some nets, as they did after they wrapped up their senior speeches on Saturday night.
As the game went on, the crowd reacted more strongly every time Williams made a play, roaring as he hopped down the court, flexing his muscles after a charge. The loudest of the night, however — and perhaps the season — came with 6:47 remaining on what would be his final bucket in Chapel Hill.
When his three-pointer dropped to give the Tar Heels a 75-60 lead, the Smith Center hit a decibel-level it hadn’t all season long, literally shaking the building — the neon logos projected on the dome confirmed it.
From what was considered a lost recruiting class — ranked 70th nationally by 247 Sports in 2015 — to ACC co-champions of the regular season, Williams finishes his career ready to build on a college resume that already features two Final Four appearances and one national title as the Tar Heels have trended toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“Tonight we accomplished our first goal as ACC regular-season champions,” he said in his senior speech. “We’re not done, we’ve got a lot more work to do.”
Rest assured, if Carolina’s season ends short of the Final Four in Minneapolis, it won’t be for lack of hard work.