CHAPEL HILL — Cooped up inside last weekend, the point that Coach Larry Fedora had been trying to make came into focus for Nathan Elliott.
“At the end of the day, it’s just football,” Elliott said.
That’s what Fedora had been preaching to his quarterback in the midst of a dreadful start to his junior season at North Carolina, reminding him to do what he’s done for most of his life and just play the game like he did as a boy back in Texas.
Conversations with coaches and family certainly helped, as did the talks with team chaplain Mitch Mason. So too did having the Tar Heels’ game postponed by Hurricane Florence, forcing players to spend an afternoon watching games amid the destruction happening on the Carolina coast.
That drove home Fedora’s point on another level.
“It’s just playing football,” Elliott said.
A new perspective in mind, Elliott just played football on Saturday — the best he’s played it at Carolina — completing 22 of 31 attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns as the Tar Heels topped Pittsburgh 38-35 at Kenan Stadium for their first victory of the season.
Nathan Elliott spent last weekend trapped in the house. That could have been a blessing: pic.twitter.com/KI5yGX5UKO— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) September 22, 2018
This was closer to the quarterback Carolina was expecting in Elliott this season; not the guy who completed less than half of his attempts and threw four interceptions in the season-opener and not the guy who couldn’t lead the Tar Heels to the end zone in a loss at East Carolina.
Elliott recalled speaking with numerous people through those struggles, wondering what he could correct.
“’What am I doing, I don’t know what’s going on? I don’t know why I’m playing like this,” he said. “I think it was a lot of overthinking.”
Fedora didn’t think that; he knew it.
“Nathan is really hard on himself, he wants to please everybody,” Fedora said. “He wants to be as good as he could possibly be for his teammates, for the university and for fans … he puts a lot of pressure on himself.
“The problem was he was overthinking things, trying not to make a mistake.”
Fedora on Nathan Elliott, who he said was overthinking things for the first two games: pic.twitter.com/b2bnLZd7ZV— Brant Wilkerson-New (@BrantGNR) September 22, 2018
Football coaches and players aren’t one for having their routines interrupted during the season, but that might be the best thing that could have happened for Elliott and the Tar Heels. With several days off as the university closed in advance of Hurricane Florence, Fedora didn’t know what he’d get from his team when it returned.
Instead of going home and analyzing every throw he’d made and worrying about the negativity surrounding the 0-2 start, Elliott chose to step away. He hung out with his teammates, playing video games and enjoying the rare chance to watch other games on a Saturday.
“’We’re not going to really talk about what’s going on right now, relax a little bit and then get back to it,’” he said of his conversations with teammates. “I think that one or two days staying away from it was very good for us.”
Offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic didn’t ask too much of Elliott early, helping him find his groove with shorter completions before his seventh attempt found Anthony Ratliff-Williams for 37 yards.
By halftime, Elliott was 13 of 17 with 163 yards. In the second half, he had complete command of the offense and connected on five completions of 15 or more yards, including a well-placed 19-yard touchdown pass to freshman Dyami Brown that put the Tar Heels ahead for good in the third quarter.
Fedora didn’t point out any technical corrections in footwork or Elliott’s reads. Instead, it was just the easiest — but the biggest — fix.
“Everything was working for him, “ Fedora said. “He executed …. today he just played football; he really didn’t worry about things. He just took the ball where it was supposed to go … he just played and lived with it and I thought he did a really nice job.
“The game hasn’t changed since he started playing when he was eight years old … just go out and play ball, and (say) ‘I can do it.’ He knows he can; he just put too much pressure on himself.”