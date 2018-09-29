RALEIGH — Ricky Person doesn’t member who said it or where he read it, but something certainly got his attention when he read something online proclaiming the N.C. State rushing attack as a non-factor.
It wasn’t inaccurate — the Wolfpack ranked 118th in the nation in rushing before Saturday’s 35-21 victory over Virginia — but the extra motivation certainly didn’t hurt for the freshman running back as he fought to get back in the lineup while battling a nagging hamstring injury.
“We just played with a little chip on our shoulder,” Person said. “Let’s show people we can run the ball.”
Did he ever.
Person a former four-star recruit from nearby Wake Forest finally got a chance to carry the load, rushing for 108 yards on 14 carries, including runs of 38 and 27 yards that showcased the speed the Wolfpack (4-0) had been lacking without him.
“He’s a change of pace back and makes people miss, and we’ve been missing that,” State coach Dave Doeren said. “You want a guy that can put his foot in the ground and change direction and he can do that.”
By no means was it a record performance, but it was easily the Wolfpack’s best output of the season, going for 176 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries as former Southern Guilford star Reggie Gallaspy added 47 yards on 14 carries.
Concerns about the rushing attack were the biggest question for State over the first three weeks as it averaged 3.3 yards per carry and couldn’t find a way to bring safeties into the box. Despite that, Ryan Finley and a stable of receivers still carried the offense as opponents sat back in coverage.
Person’s big return after sitting for two weeks adds an entirely new element to an offense that already ranked fourth nationally in passing.
“Now your safeties have to have fits in the box and you can’t just take a guy out and play wide boxes on our offense,” Doeren said. “We had to prove we can do that, and we did today; it obviously helps when you can run the football like that…”
Naturally, Person credited his offensive line for giving him a chance while he’s about 85 percent healthy.
It’s been a work in progress for that group too, which according to Garrett Bradbury, viewed the game as more of a chore than fun over the first two weeks as it struggled with attention to detail.
“Guys weren’t getting beat, which is promising,” Bradbury said. “If guys are just out there getting beat, you don’t feel good about yourself. If it’s a wrong step or a wrong assignment, something you can coach up, work hard (in practice) throughout the week and fix it on Saturday. Definitely, we saw that on some runs today.”
And without a little bit of Internet bulletin board material, those runs might not have happened for Person, who got a game ball for playing through pain.
“We’ve been taking a whole lot of criticism,” he said. “On the Internet, everybody else saying we can’t run the football.
“I knew my time was coming; I just had to take advantage of it,” he said. “It meant a lot, just because I’ve been battling injuries … real emotional.”