After being mentioned in the University of North Carolina's self-reported NCAA violations, Greensboro's Request Boutique took to Instagram on Monday night to make a statement.
"***OLD PIC***
"F THE @ncaasports," the post continues. "YOU CANT EXPECT TO EXPLOIT THESE KIDS FOR BILLIONS & THEN EXPECT THEM TO NOT TAKE AN OPPORTUNITY TO PUT SOME CASH IN THE POCKETS. SAD!"
Request, owned by 20-year old Gabe Salazar, was one of two retail outlets mentioned in documentation provided to the NCAA regarding the sale of exclusive team-issued sneakers that resulted in the suspension of 13 Carolina football players.
According to NCAA rules, players are prohibited from selling team-issued apparel, classifying it as an extra benefit that isn't available to non-athletes.
There is one pair of the Carolina-exclusive shoe available for $12,000 on popular resale site Flight Club and another on eBay, listed at $1,025.
Salazar is mentioned by name in the document as UNC's compliance staff attempted to make contact with him regarding the sale of the Jordan 3 Player Edition, but Salazar has not made himself available.
An interview this week with Salazar in his Four Seasons Mall store was posted on YouTube, detailing his path to owning a business before his 20th birthday.
By the age of 15, Salazar says, he was taking care of things at home and looking for ways to earn money outside of cutting grass. Ultimately, an interest in sneakers led him to begin buying and selling items, leading him to believe he could make a business of it.