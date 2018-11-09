With one stunner already on the board in ACC this week, Saturday’s action could cause seismic shifts in the national college football landscape as well as at the local level as North Carolina travels to Duke.
Here’s what to watch for:
1. If it weren’t for bad luck…
Things were briefly looking up for the Tar Heels last week when freshman Jace Ruder took over at quarterback and led two scoring drives before leaving the game with an injury, and ultimately, Carolina’s comeback against Georgia Tech fell short.
It was eerily similar to the fate suffered by fellow backup Cade Fortin, who stepped in for Nathan Elliott against Virginia Tech, only to be lost to a significant injury.
It’s been that kind of season (two seasons, really) for Carolina, with any amount of optimism quickly snuffed out by injury, suspension or silly in-game mistakes.
That leave the Tar Heels at 1-5 in ACC play and 1-7 overall as they head to Durham to take on Duke (2-3, 6-3).
Carolina certainly has the playmakers to beat the Blue Devils in the passing game with Dazz Newsome and Anthony Ratliff-Williams, but the question is whether Elliott can be effective in the deep passing game.
Since Larry Fedora took over in 2012, he hasn’t been able to solve Duke, going 2-4 against the Blue Devils.
2. Jekyll and Hyde
On any given Saturday, Duke could give Clemson a decent fight or it could lose at home to Carolina.
The Blue Devils have done their part to contribute to the annual Coastal Division chaos with home losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech and wins at Georgia Tech and Miami.
The latter of those victories gives Duke new life and a realistic shot at an 8-4 record, which based on preseason expectations, would be a nice finish.
The Blue Devils have been ravaged by injuries at key positions, but they’ve controlled what they can in ranking third nationally in penalties, surrendering an average of 34.9 yards per game.
That speaks to the type of discipline Duke will need to beat a Carolina team that certainly has the talent to win individual battles to make an opponent pay for their defensive mistakes.
3. Atlantic Anarchy?
We’re not quite there yet, but Clemson’s trip to Boston College is set up to become the ACC’s game of the year as the Eagles (4-1, 7-2) can shatter the College Football Playoff picture and end the Tigers’ (6-0, 9-0) dominant run.
Games of the year are a familiar spot for the Tigers, who represent every opponent’s big opportunity. We’ve seen it a few times this season with Clemson stepping onto the big stage to destroy N.C. State and hold off Texas A&M.
All that’s happened since those victories is exponential improvement for the Tigers under quarterback Trevor Lawrence, averaging 60 points over the past four games. The defense has been pretty solid over that stretch too, holding opponents to an average of nine points.
The Eagles can put up points and yards in a hurry, but their best shot in this one will ride on running back AJ Dillon to grind out first downs, and more importantly, keep the ball out of Lawrence’s hands.
4. Game of the…day?
Florida State travels to Notre Dame for a rematch of their 1993 Game of the Century when the No. 2 Irish knocked off the No. 1 Seminoles and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward.
The stakes aren’t quite the same for struggling FSU (4-5) this time, but Notre Dame (9-0) will again be playing for a shot at a national title.
There’s not much evidence to suggest the Seminoles, who rank 107th nationally in total offense, can compete in this one, but the Irish will be without starting quarterback Ian Book.
FSU still has all of those five-star recruits on its roster, and one day, the Seminoles might just put it all together.
5. Coastal Chaos update
Things are trending toward Pittsburgh (4-1, 5-4) being the Coastal’s sacrificial lamb in the ACC Championship Game, although Saturday’s visit from Virginia Tech (3-2, 4-4) could throw things into further disarray.
Virginia (4-2, 6-3) could move back into first place as it steps away from ACC play with a nonconference game against Liberty, while Georgia Tech (3-3, 5-4) is lurking with an opportunity to create a truly wild tiebreaker scenario, should the Yellow Jackets take care of business against Miami (2-3, 5-4) this week and a matchup with the Cavaliers on Nov. 17.