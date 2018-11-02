It’s been a rough couple of weeks for North Carolina’s ACC football programs, going 1-7 with Wake Forest’s victory over Louisville the lone positive for the Big Four as fans start thinking about basketball season beginning Tuesday.
Here’s what to watch for on Saturday:
1. A much-needed homecoming
After two straight losses, N.C. State (2-2, 5-2) returns to Carter-Finley Stadium for the first time in a month with Florida State (2-4, 4-4) in town for homecoming. To say things have gone poorly for the Wolfpack defense lately would be an understatement, allowing an average of 516 yards — 430 passing — and 46 points in losses to Clemson and Syracuse. Regardless of State’s defensive struggles, they pale in comparison to the disaster in Tallahassee, as the Seminoles rank 110th nationally in total offense — just behind Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State. It’s been a tough transition as Willie Taggart reshapes the program.
2. Bombs over Winston-Salem
Wake Forest (1-3, 4-4) finally got over the hump in last week’s 56-35 blowout of Louisville, which brings extra joy to the hearts of Deacons because of the history between the programs. Will those good vibes keep rolling with No. 19 Syracuse (3-2, 6-2) in town? At the very least, this one will be entertaining with two top 30 offenses battling two of the worst defenses in the nation. Oddsmakers have the over/under at 77, and that feels low given the Deacons have given up an average of 36.8 and the Orange is scoring an average of 43.8. Wake Forest is capable of putting up points, but it will likely need another 56 to win this one.
3. Coastal chaos
It certainly appears that both Duke (1-3, 5-3) and North Carolina (1-4) have exited the Coastal Division race after both losing to Virginia, but of course, this is the Coastal and almost anything can happen. The Blue Devils travel to Miami (2-2, 5-3) and the Tar Heels play host to a surging Georgia Tech (2-3, 4-4) team that has new life after winning at Virginia Tech last week. Carolina and Duke are both underdogs, but if both pull it all together at once, they’re capable of wins here. That, and the Coastal doesn’t make any sense, so let’s get weird.
4. Disturbance in the Atlantic
Clemson (5-0, 8-0) has already dispatched one supposed Atlantic Division challenger and should again cruise this week, favored by 39 points over a beaten-down Louisville (0-5, 2-6). Another showdown is setting up, however, if Boston College (3-1, 6-2) can take care of business against (3-1, 4-3) Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. It certainly wouldn’t hurt the ACC if the Eagles return home next weekend for what would make an excellent primetime showdown against Clemson for control of the division.
5. Elsewhere…
Let’s be real: The ship has sailed on intrigue for the ACC, barring a Boston College miracle against Clemson. Elsewhere though, Saturday is the best day of the college football season with a packed schedule from beginning to end. Texas A&M heads to Auburn at noon for what could be another step toward Gus Malzahn getting a $32 million buyout, then at 3:30 p.m., Kentucky plays host to a top 10 matchup – what – against Georgia for control of the SEC East. The afternoon also offers up the appetizing West Virginia-Texas and Penn State-Michigan matchups before we settle in for the Alabama-LSU main course at 8 p.m. It’ll be a beautiful Saturday to enjoy a couple of Märzens and stouts as the chill sets in and gives us a few good games before we turn our attention to basketball.