Time to get the party started. The pre-party anyway.
The real party animals don’t arrive until Wednesday, when N.C. State shows up at the 66th annual ACC Tournament sponsored by something from New York.
And while the Pack might have more to play for than any other school, what with NCAA bids and FBI reports pending, the real tournament doesn’t start until Thursday.
That’s the reality of the sprawling 15-team consortium that is the modern Atlantic Coast Conference. While the insurance company on the logo provides cash for the folks out at Grandover, it can’t ensure the one thing the league needs most.
Closure.
We just need to know which team really is the best team in the league, even if it is just for this week. We need to know which of the top three teams deserve No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, if not all three.
And we need to know once and for all whether Zion Williamson is going to play again.
The Virginia fans are sick and tired of hearing the argument of which team is the best. They have the top seed this week and the designation of winning the regular-season “title,” but they have a gnawing reminder that Carolina shares the “title,” and the constant reminder from the old-school fans that there’s no such thing as a regular-season “title.”
The UNC fans are sick and tired of hearing about Williamson’s return, his shoes, his NBA future or how his absence will hurt the tournament, the league and Duke itself. Though it is the biggest thing hanging over the tournament, if not the entire sport, right now.
Asked about it after UNC’s 79-70 win over Duke on Saturday, Coach Roy Williams cut the question off at the head.
“Frankly my dear…” he began, answering the question then realizing he might be headed down a path he might not want to walk this week, he stopped and smiled. Then he said it again and finished his rambling answer by reminding us of Carolina’s injuries in 2012. He’s like his mentor that way.
Dean Smith never forgot anything until his dying days.
Williams’ reference to “Gone With the Wind” hangs in the air along with the uncertainty of Williamson’s knee.
There are things he quite frankly does give a damn about, and come Friday night he’s certainly going to be interested in whether player No. 1 is wearing a basketball jersey or a golf shirt.
The Blue Devils would like to know that, too.
Duke is just sick and tired.
This week is about much more than all of that. It’s about getting the mojo back in a college basketball season that, let’s admit, has been a bit stale and more than a bit stained. With more reports coming out in recent days about LSU’s coach and N.C. State’s former coach, we’re reminded of just how dirty the game has become.
The mere fact that we spent so much time this season trying to determine where Williamson and RJ Barrett and Nassir Little and Coby White would go in the NBA Draft, we’ve at times forgotten about college basketball, or at least the college part of it.
The ACC has saved college basketball before, and this tournament has had a lasting effect on the sport through the years. And while a lot of people nationally would scoff at the current situation in the ACC consortium being a model for anything other than one-and-done players, academic scandals, cash payments and the pack-line defense, most would agree that somebody needs to get the attention off the NCAA and back on the remarkable sport that still is college basketball.
The 66th ACC Tournament is finally back in North Carolina, though in the wrong building in the wrong city. And the two-year experiment with Brooklyn is still lingering, and we won’t know the full effects of moving the tournament from its roots to the NBA asphalt jungle for some time.
North Carolina is still a college basketball state, not an NBA state. And while national fans are far more interested in Williamson as a pro than as a college athlete, here in this state we just want him to play Friday night and give us some closure.
We want our game back, the old game with players we know, college students who don’t take cash from coaches in cufflinks, who spend more than a year with us and finish their careers in the greatest sporting event we have.
Frankly my dear Charlotte, we don’t give a damn about the NBA or where our players will end up. We just want them all back where they all belong next year.
In Greensboro.