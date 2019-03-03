WINSTON-SALEM - John Angus Lauchlin Currie is coming home. And while they aren’t necessarily laying palm branches for his return on a chopper, Wake Forest is glad it’s getting a Demon Deacon to replace a retiring legend.
Currie, a 1993 graduate of Wake Forest, will take over from Ron Wellman on May 1, a rather sudden transition in terms of timing but one that comes after the longest tenure of any NCAA Division I athletics director in the country.
Wake Forest announced the hire this morning, one week before the ACC Tournament and near the end of another dismal basketball season for the Deacs. If that has any bearing on the future of Coach Danny Manning and the Wake basketball program, we’ll have to wait and see.
For the athletics department itself, Currie is a native son who understands the culture at Wake Forest and the ACC and where the school fits in the national picture.
“There’s been great leadership here through the years,” Currie said this morning. “There’s been a constant through the years at Wake Forest, and while you see a lot of short-term presidencies and short-term athletic directors nationally, that’s not the case here.”
Currie was a student at Wake when the last athletics director left. Dr. Gene Hooks was the AD for 28 years. Wellman has been at Wake for 27.
“That reflects the values of the university,” Currie said.
This is a unique job in college athletics. Wake Forest is among the smallest schools competing in Division I athletics, a private school surrounded by bigger and more successful schools in the ACC and right here in North Carolina.
Competing consistently in the revenue sports has always been the biggest test for Wake.
“Certainly Wake Forest is unique,” Currie said. “It’s special. Its niche in higher education has always been a little different, sort of in its own mold. But it’s one with different strengths. Wake has a history of maximizing resources and being efficient, and that’s a testament to Ron.”
Wellman built Wake into a model for competing nationally while maintaining academic standards in a competitive league in which schools have not honored the academic standards in recent years.
“It has been an absolute privilege to spend 27 years at Wake Forest University,” Wellman said in a statement. “This university has provided myself and my family an outstanding opportunity to develop relationships with so many phenomenal coaches and student-athletes as well as faculty, staff and community members. I have truly enjoyed my time here and I look forward to watching the program continue to grow in the coming years.’
Currie, who worked at Wake Forest with the Deacon Club and under Wellman in the athletics department in the 1990s, called Wellman his mentor and credited him with building Wake into a national brand in athletics and academics.
“There’s enormous respect for Wake Forest across the country,” Currie said. “From the tennis championship to the remarkable facilities to the graduation rates.”
Locally, the fans have come to expect strong Olympic sports, such as field hockey and soccer, golf and tennis.
“At the same time, I know our fans want to continue to rise,” Currie said.
He’s talking about basketball, of course.
“Wake Forest’s history in basketball is special,” the Chapel Hill native said. “I grew up on Tobacco Road and 'sailing with the pilot' on Wednesday nights. I know how important success in basketball is to Wake Forest, and the last few years hasn’t been what we aspire to.”
Wellman’s great success as an AD is shadowed somewhat by his last two basketball hires. Under Manning, and Jeff Bzdelik before, Wake hasn’t had a winning record in the ACC since 2010.
Attendance has fallen to embarrassing levels, fans have tired of the losing seasons, and alumni are outraged at the money it would cost to replace Manning.
So the new AD might be walking back onto a cozy campus with conservative values and a history of academic integrity and strong core values, but he’s also facing a smoldering fan base that wants basketball success now, not later.
Currie understands irate fan bases better than most ADs. He was the athletics director at Tennessee for only eight months after a failed search for a football coach ended with the rescinding of an offer to Greg Schiano, who had been on the Penn State staff along with Jerry Sandusky but said he had no knowledge of his actions, and ultimately the firing of Currie himself in 2017.
He has since worked as a consultant and a college professor, keeping his experiences in Knoxville to himself and waiting for the right opportunity.
“Anytime you go through an especially challenging time, you see what your commitments to your core values are,” Currie said. “I’ve learned how many good friends I really have.”
And how he’s coming home to old friends at Wake Forest.
Changing times are rare at Wake. John Currie is about to be reintroduced to a fan base changed by disappointment.
Fire up the chopper. It’s good for both grand entrances and fast getaways.