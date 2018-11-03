This will be a basketball season unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime, a season under a cloud of suspicion and the realization that the NCAA is likely coming back to Tobacco Road.
The FBI’s already been here, and there are still two more trials. And in the meantime, basketball season will go on as if nothing is wrong, coaches and talking heads trying to convince us to marvel at the student-athletes and NBA waiting for another crop of one-and-dones and the AAU swirling around and stirring up trouble.
In a perfect world, we would all wash our hands of State and Kansas and Louisville, turn our attention away from Carolina and Duke and search for the last of the pure programs among us.
You know, like UNCG and A&T, who will open the season Tuesday in a rare regional tipoff in Club Corbett, far from the bright lights of Indianapolis, where Duke and Kentucky will play in the home of the NCAA in a game that will get far too much attention for a college basketball game in November.
This is after all still college football season most everywhere else in America, and that reality will bring on even more early season extravaganzas for TV ratings. Next year, the ACC itself will open the season with league games.
In November.
John Swofford, the ACC commissioner, was asked about it two weeks ago week in Charlotte and hinted that every school in the league would play a conference game in November and December, in part to get to 20 conference games for each school, in part to help roll out the new ACC Network and in part just to generate more early interest in college basketball in the middle of college football season.
“We have 15 schools in basketball, so not everybody can necessarily play a conference game those opening couple of nights,” he said.
He suggested that one of the schools would be playing a high-profile game, not unlike Duke-Kentucky.
He could’ve surmised that one or more of the ACC’s schools would be on probation. Or maybe we could just let Louisville crawl back under a rock and go to 14 schools. Just an idea.
This should be one of the great years in ACC history, a year that could see as many as three schools make a run for the Final Four, Virginia Carolina and Duke all competing for the national championship, with any one of three or four ACC players being named national player of the year.
The league will easily be the best the country again, with some of the best players playing right here in the footprint. These are great times for the ACC, a halcyon period in the twilight of Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski, and it should be a time when we’re celebrating the game.
Instead, we’re walking around carefully, pretending all the trials and investigations and commissions and wiretaps will go away soon and we’ll get our game back clean and tidy.
But you get the impression that it won’t ever be the same again. The curtain has been pulled back exposing the truth behind it. College basketball is as dirty as college football, and that news has landed hard here in North Carolina.
The game isn’t what we thought it was. We’d convinced ourselves that even with the occasional NCAA investigations and sham curricula and lowered admission standards and pay-for-play schemes, it was still a pure sport removed from the dirt of football and the stain of professional sports.
That’s what we lost these past few months and years. We lost our innocence. From here on out, we’ll watch the power programs of college basketball in a new light.
The season begins this week, and much of the attention will be on Duke and Kentucky, two blue-blood programs playing a meaningless exhibition that counts but really only serves to make TV money and to avert our attention from the men behind the curtain.
There are good stories out there that won’t get the attention they deserve, the big game at A&T, Elon hosting the Tar Heels in the coolest home game the Phoenix has ever played, the revival of High Point and the return of Tubby Smith.
The game we remember still survives here on Tobacco Road, but not necessarily in the places where it was created.
We’ll never go back to the heydey of the Southern Conference or the District 26. We’ll never go back to the eight-team ACC. We’ll never go back to the 800 Rule or the Dixie Classic or Bones and Lefty or Dean and Norm.
The new norm is grimier than the old ways. College basketball carries its own stains now, it’s going to take some time to get them out. We’ll start this week. In November, which is the middle of college football season.
Which is strangely fitting.