Duke's basketball program, a national act for decades under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, has embraced the attention of celebrity athletes at games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Tonight's game against N.C. State was no different, with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and his brother, former NFL QB David Carr, in the house.
But so was boxer Floyd Mayweather, who sat on the row behind the Duke bench beside former Blue Devils point guard Quinn Cook. Mayweather owns an undefeated record in the ring, but he also owns a substantial record of domestic violence against women and has spent time in jail because of his actions.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was not asked by journalists after the game about the propriety of the program embracing Mayweather. Mike DeGeorge, Duke's sports information director, explained to staff writer Brant Wilkerson-New after the game that Mayweather was a "paying customer" and that the basketball program did not condone violence against women.
Mayweather was welcomed on the official Duke basketball Twitter account, which has 2.21 million followers, with a video clip of Mayweather and Cook, calling them "Money Team."
Besides Mayweather's close proximity to the court, he and his entourage made their way after the game into a hallway beneath the seating area at Cameron -- not in the locker room but not in an area in which paying customers are allowed to go.
DeGeorge explained that Mayweather knew several former players. Among those attending the game besides Cook were Grayson Allen, Gary Trent, Amile Jefferson and Tyus Jones, whose brother, Tre, is Duke's freshman point guard.
According to various media accounts over the years, Mayweather:
Pleaded guilty in 2001 to punching Melissa Brim, the mother of his daughter, Iyanna, in the neck during an argument over child support. He received a suspended sentence.
Received a suspended sentence and was ordered to undergo "impulse control" counseling in 2003 after being accused of punching two female friends of Josie Harris, the mother to three Mayweather children, at a nightclub. He was convicted of two counts of battery, but the verdict was later vacated and charges "dismissed per negotiation" in 2008.
Spent 60 days in jail after an assault against Harris in front of their children in December 2011. According to The Undefeated and an account given to Las Vegas police, "Harris’ son Koraun, then 10 years old, says, 'I saw my dad was on my mom and my mom said go to the office my dad was hitting her… my dad kick my mom and he told me to go in my room.'" Mayweather was initially charged with felonies but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault and harassment.
Was accused accused of violence against women seven times in 13 years, according to a 2014 report by Deadspin.
Contact Eddie Wooten at (336) 373-7093, and follow @EddieWootenNR on Twitter.