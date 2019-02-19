DURHAM — One is an afro-rocking, bucket-getting combo guard who overcame the odds Down East to become the state’s all-time leading scorer in basketball before becoming the heart and soul of the Tar Heels.
The other came up in an affluent suburb of Minneapolis where he learned lockdown defense and leadership in following in his older brother’s footsteps to Duke, where he’s instantly become a fan-favorite.
But for all of the differences between North Carolina’s Coby White and Duke’s Tre Jones, there are plenty of similarities between the guys who will have the ball in their hands more than anyone else on Wednesday night when the rivals meet for the 249th time in Durham.
First, neither coach could (or would) replace either guard in their lineup. In the age of comparison and debate, it’s hard to conclude anything other than the fact that Roy Williams found the perfect point guard, White, for his North Carolina system and Mike Krzyzewski brought in the right floor general for Duke, Jones.
“He’s played great for them,” Krzyzewski said of White. “A key for them throughout the years, the decades of Carolina basketball, has been the advancement of the ball offensively. You need a guy who can advance it, and he does it as fast as anybody that we’ve played against at Carolina.
“He’s been one of the best players in the league and in the country, really; he’s the real deal.”
Krzyzewski isn’t wrong in his assessment of White’s ability to push the ball, with the Tar Heels playing at their fastest pace of all-time with White at the helm, averaging 74.9 possessions per game — two possessions more than the offensive juggernaut that won the 2009 national championship. The Tar Heels rank second nationally in getting 34.7 percent of their shots in transition.
White has twice scored 30 or more points with an average of 15.7. Besides his ability to find buckets for himself, White has made steady improvements as a distributor — averaging 4.7 assists and 2.6 turnovers over the past 10 games — and defender, ranking second on the Carolina roster with six defensive player of the game awards.
That’s been the biggest area of adjustment for White, whose 6-5 frame can cause trouble for opposing guards on the perimeter.
“In high school, it’s mainly just keeping the ball in front and whatever happens after your player gives it up, just play defense,” White said. “Here, you’ve got to rotate, be in the right spots, and there’s a lot more that goes into it than in high school.”
Teammate Kenny Williams pointed out how difficult it is for freshmen to adjust to playing defense at this level.
“He’s really mature in that,” Williams said. “It’s not necessarily easy for a guy to always come in and learn where to be and get to the right spots; that shows how mature he is, the fact that he’s winning so many defensive player of the game awards.”
Meanwhile in Durham, Jones has earned comparisons from Krzyzewski to some of the best on-ball defenders he’s had in 39 seasons.
Jones flashed his scoring ability during his final season on Nike’s EYBL circuit, averaging 20.4 in the top AAU league in the nation. But Duke has needed him only to distribute — he has 124 turnovers to 27 turnovers — and defend, showing elite ability in both areas to help set up his teammates.
His average of two steals per game tells only part of the story, with his pressure allowing the Blue Devils to jump passing lanes on the wings as Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson both rank in the top 50 nationally in steal percentage, according to KenPom.com.
“He disrupts you offensively and he can also keep the ball in front of him, and he doesn’t get beat on drives,” Roy Williams said. “He gives them an opportunity to deny passes to the wings and deny passes to the post because he can stay in front of the ball.”
In a rivalry that has seen its share of legendary individual battles over the decades, Jones-White could go down as one of the great matchups, pitting strength vs. strength from two players from different sides of the country, different corners of the Triangle and different philosophies on how they could help their team win on Wednesday night.
For all those differences, both players will go into Cameron Indoor Stadium with the same fearless mindset toward one another.
“I don’t really think about it too much,” White said. “We’ve just got one common goal Wednesday night, and that’s to leave Durham with a win.”