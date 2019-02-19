DURHAM — On the eve of the first basketball meeting between Duke and North Carolina this season, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski met with journalists, as did Javin DeLaurier and RJ Barrett, to preview the matchup with the Tar Heels.
The key takeaways:
Keep shooting
Early in the season, junior Jack White established himself as Duke’s breakout returning player with consistent rebounding, physical defense and the ability to knock down the occasional jumper on the perimeter.
That all changed on Jan. 14 when White missed all 10 of his attempts from beyond the arc. His last three-pointer came on Jan. 12 at Florida State and he enters Wednesday night having missed 18 straight.
Krzyzewski said that White needs to shoot with the same confidence that he had when he was 21 of 53 from three-point range instead of waiting for an “invitation” to shoot.
“If your hands are ready then your mind is clear and you’re more able to do it, instead of thinking about it,” he said. “You can’t think about it; if you get it and now, ‘Should I shoot or not?’ You’re not going to hit as many. If you catch ready — we call it hands ready — hands ready, mind ready, strong shot; just do it.”
White attempted one shot from beyond the arc against N.C. State on Saturday, and while Krzyzewski was happy he shot it, he would have liked to have seen more confidence.
“He still didn’t take it the way that I would want him to take it,” Krzyzewski said. “If he misses, I’m OK with it. I’m OK with guys taking strong shots and they miss; I’d rather have him hit it, but I always want my guy to have that freedom, but they have to cleanse themselves and be ready to shoot that way.”
High praise
Carolina forward Cam Johnson drew an interesting comparison from Krzyzewski to a player he coached with USA Basketball when the team earned a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics.
“He reminds me a little bit of Klay Thompson in that he doesn’t need to dribble,” Krzyzewski said.
Thompson, a five-time All-Star is averaging 21.9 points and shooting 39.6 percent from three-point range for the Golden State Warriors this season. Thompson once scored 60 points in a game while dribbling the ball just 11 times.
“Against Wake, in seven makes, I think he dribbled once … when a guy is ready to shoot that quick and he’s 6-8, 6-9, it’s a heck of a weapon. He’s had a great, great year — not a good year — a great year.
A fifth-year player at Carolina, Johnson is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 47.9 percent from three-point range.
No positions
Asked about the defense of the two point guards in the game, Krzyzewski pointed out that he doesn’t necessarily view Carolina’s Coby White as a point guard: he wouldn’t want to pigeonhole a guy he views as simply a great player.
“I would call him an outstanding player who advances the ball and he can play anywhere,” he said. “Tre is a little bit more of a so-called point guard, but actually where basketball is at, is where I wanted it to be at decades ago, where you didn’t introduce guards and forwards and a center, and we’ve been playing that way since the late (1980s).”
UNC coach Roy Williams has stuck to a more traditional style featuring two big men, but even he has loosened up in that regard lately, using smaller lineups and allowing Luke Maye to step out to the perimeter where he can knock down shots beyond the arc.
Krzyzewski certainly doesn’t call Maye a post-up big man.
“What do you call Luke Maye? He’s a great player,” he said.