For the second straight year, I’ve been chosen to vote in the Associated Press top 25, which isn’t a responsibility I take lightly. As a guy who once kept the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook in my bookbag for six months, I do my best to look beyond the top teams in the nation and well beyond the ACC. Hopefully that is reflected as I explain my ballot each week, and as always, I’d love any feedback or suggestions for teams to consider.
Here’s how my first top 25 shakes out:
Who’s on top?
There’s no clear-cut favorite as the season tips off, as teams with elite talent have to battle youth while other more experienced teams might not have top-end future NBA talent.
Duke, Kansas Kentucky and Gonzaga were the four teams that stood above the rest to me. Duke and Kentucky have the most raw talent in the nation, while Gonzaga and Kansas have a mix of experience with several key newcomers.
Ultimately, I chose the Wildcats because along with another elite recruiting class, Coach John Calipari added graduate transfer Reid Travis to a roster that brings back three key sophomores: Quade Green, Nick Richards and P.J. Washington.
It’s not often Kentucky has talented sophomores on the roster, and for now, it is best equipped to start fast.
Top 10 notes
I gave Duke the edge over Kansas given the trouble swirling around the program right now, given the Jayhawks coaching staff has repeatedly been mentioned in a federal trial looking into college basketball corruption.
Nevada is a trendy pick this season, but some of us were already on that bandwagon last season and predicted a Sweet Sixteen run. Not to brag, or anything. I’m still high on the Wolf Pack, given it returns every significant contributor to a team that ranked seventh in offensive efficiency and first in turnover rate.
The ACC is represented by North Carolina, which could easily play its way into the top five if it can get settled at point guard quickly, and Virginia, which isn’t to be doubted at this point. The 'Hoos lost a few key pieces, but they’ve proven time and again that the system is more important than the players in it, so long as Coach Tony Bennett continues to find the guys he wants.
With Auburn and Tennessee appearing, the SEC and ACC have the same amount of teams in the Top 10. Things are weird.
Come on, admit your bias
It’s probably time to come clean.
I’m more willing to rank teams from mid-major conferences because when I went to UNC-Wilmington, I saw night-in and night-out that the best teams playing in the Colonial and similar leagues are better than mid-pack major conference teams. Less talented? Sure. But the mark of top mid-major teams is that they have experience, they defend, and they know exactly who they are.
As we’ve seen lately in the NCAA Tournament, that experience makes a world of difference against guys who are ready to become millionaires in a few months.
That’s why I included Loyola, which returns plenty from its Final Four team in a Missouri Valley Conference that isn't particularly deep. Led by Johnny Dawkins, Central Florida won 19 games last season in the American behind a defense that ranked eighth nationally in efficiency.
Rest of the ACC
Syracuse has a heck of a one-two punch, Tyus Battle and Oshae Brissett and, as we saw last season, the Orange tends to get better when it matters. Florida State is back in the league’s upper tier and Clemson should stick around thanks to guard Marcquise Reed and big man Elijah Thomas, who is perfect for what the Tigers want to do.
N.C. State has the talent to play its way into consideration shortly. But at the moment, there are too many variables given the Wolfpack welcomes 10 new players to the roster.