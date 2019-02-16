DURHAM — Given that North Carolina is the center of the basketball world this weekend, it’s only right the greatest show on the college hardwood shifted to Cameron Indoor Stadium tonight.
A week after LeBron James sat courtside for Duke’s game at Virginia, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather was behind the Duke bench surrounded by former Blue Devils as national media spotted the press row seats for the Blue Devils’ 94-78 victory over N.C. State.
Zion Williamson justified the unprecedented hype with 32 points and six rebounds in just 29 minutes, hours after his name became a hot topic at the NBA All-Star Game’s media day in Charlotte, while RJ Barrett — the main attraction on any other team — delivered the fourth triple-double in Duke history with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
As the microscope has intensified and the star-power on the sideline has grown, the Blue Devils have only gotten stronger, delivering their best road victory of the season, staging a 23-point comeback at Louisville and now taking care of a dangerous rival in a trap game.
National attention and celebrity appearances are nothing new at Duke, where the likes of Tony Romo, George H.W. Bush, Peyton Manning and even Donald Trump have attended games. Mayweather, welcomed by Duke to a seat behind the bench, is undefeated in the ring, but he owns a hefty record of domestic assault charges and once spent 60 days in jail for assaulting the mother of his children.
Nevertheless, the hype surrounding this team is different.
“I thought we had a following, I thought we had a lot of hype, but it’s nothing compared to this team,” said former Duke guard Tyus Jones. “They’re bringing out the big names night-in and night-out, obviously social media is a bigger deal now so that plays a part into it, but their hype train is crazy.”
Jones, who led Duke to a title as a freshman in 2015, has watched from afar with his younger brother, Tre, commanding the Blue Devils this season. Now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the elder Jones has been impressed with how this team has handled the added attention brought largely by Williamson, who has 2.3 million Instagram followers.
“They do a great job of staying together, staying about the team, not letting the media break them up or break guys individually apart from the team,” Jones said. “They’re doing a great job of handling that and I know Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) is able to control a good part of that, but it is crazy to see.”
Jones said Williamson’s game gets the same level of attention in NBA locker rooms as it gets among fans and highlight shows.
Earlier Saturday, that was confirmed as a who’s-who of NBA all-stars praised Williamson, including James, who said he appreciates the comparison to the Duke freshman.
“I think it's great - I think it's great for the game," James said "I love everything about him from the outside looking in. I've never met the kid but I love everything about him.”
Afterward, Williamson held court in the locker room with walk-on Mike Buckmire at his side as always, riffing on Barrett’s triple-double and crediting everyone but himself for the Duke victory as members of the media stood three-deep in front of his locker.
At one point, guard Alex O’Connell poked his head out of the shower area and immediately stepped back in, commenting on the sea of cameras and recorders.
On the topic of James’ compliments, Williamson might have let the cat out of the bag that —gasp — he intends to be playing in the NBA next season.
“It’s definitely an honor he even thinks I’m a decent player, but at the same time, hopefully I’ll be competing against him next year, so I can’t really be too starstruck,” he said. “If I’m competing against him, I’m trying to win.”
That goes for anyone in the path of these Blue Devils right now, who aren’t thinking about who was or wasn’t — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving didn’t appear, as rumored — in the stands.
Krzyzewski largely credited his two alpha dogs for nipping that in the bud, pointing out Williamson — a YouTube sensation before he could drive —and Barrett — got used to being superstars long ago.
“There’s a maturity and a comfort level with not taking it seriously, but understanding that if you’re going to be good, that’s a good part of what you’re doing and not to let it become pressure,” Krzyzewski said. “They ‘ve handled it really well and they have really good families; their families aren’t caught up with all of that.”
That’s a good thing for the Blue Devils, because the next 50 days could be unlike anything a college basketball team has experienced, and that starts on Wednesday night with North Carolina coming to Cameron.
“We’re not playing for the fans,” Williamson said. “We’re playing to win; play to have fun, but don’t be starstruck about the environment.”
Heck, maybe even rapper Drake will make an appearance by the end of the season.
“We’ll see,” Barrett said, smiling. “I don’t know.”