DURHAM — Celebrity appearances are nothing out of the ordinary for the Duke basketball team this season, with LeBron James and Jay-Z having been courtside for road games and Floyd Mayweather and NFL quarterbacks Derek and David Carr showing up at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.
Those don’t quite compare to a possible appearance by former President Barack Obama, who is rumored to be attending the North Carolina-Duke game on Wednesday night. Durham television station WTVD and Inside Carolina, citing former Duke guard and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams, have reported that Obama is expected to attend.
Duke officials couldn’t confirm the information today. And a guest list exists, but officials wouldn't say who might be on it. If you're into reading tea leaves, journalists entering Cameron today for news conferences were asked to show identification.
Upon being asked about the rumor, Duke guard RJ Barrett let out a shocked laugh.
“Who? That’s amazing,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of people at the game as always, but if he comes, I’m going to be very excited. It’ll mean a lot to us.”
Obama is a noted fan of basketball, attending games when possible and welcoming Carolina in 2009 and Duke in 2010 and 2015 to the White House in recognition of their national titles during his two-term presidency.
During his first campaign, Obama played a game of pick-up with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill before the 2008-09 title season. Obama also attended the inaugural Carrier Classic game, when Carolina topped Michigan State aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego in 2011.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t directly acknowledge whether Obama would sit behind the Duke bench, where celebrities are often seen.
“I never know who’s coming,” he said. “I try not to let that be what I’m thinking, but look, anybody can show up here because it’s a bucket-list thing. It’s a bucket-list just to come to a game in Cameron, but Duke and Carolina in Cameron, it’s one of those great sporting events, so you can expect anything here.”
That could include Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams running back and Tarboro native who was seen inside Cameron today. Or maybe Obama.
Reggie Love, a former aide to Obama, walked on to the Duke basketball team and was a part of the 2001 national title team and a teammate of ESPN's Jay Williams.
In 2016, Love noted Obama’s love for Carolina coach Roy Williams in a conversation with the Washington Post.
"He loves Roy Williams," Love said. "It's sickening how much he loves Roy Williams. I admire Roy and I admire the Carolina program, but I still have these thorns in my sides because he (Obama) never visited Duke's campus."
Former president George H.W. Bush once attended a game in Cameron after getting to know Krzyzewski through charity work. President Donald Trump attended a Carolina-Duke game in 2004.
For those without presidential connections looking to get in, tickets might be a little tougher to come by. They're going for a minimum of $4,065 apiece on StubHub, ranging all the way to $5,600 for seats in the upper level at midcourt.
2008: Practice at North Carolina
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., center right, drives to the basket against the University of North Carolina's Tyler Hansbrough during a basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2008: Practice at North Carolina
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., second from right, chats with University of North Carolina basketball players while taking a break in their game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2008: Practice at North Carolina
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., runs down the court during a basketball game with University of North Carolina players, Tuesday, April 29, 2008, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2008: Practice at North Carolina
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., left, chats with University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams while watching North Carolina players practice in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2008: Practice at North Carolina
The University of North Carolina's Jack Wooten, right, pressures Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., during a basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, April 29, 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
2008: Practice at North Carolina
** FILE ** In this April 29, 2008 file photo, Barack Obama, left, chats with University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams while watching North Carolina players practice in Chapel Hill, N.C. Barack Obama picked North Carolina to defeat Louisville for the NCAA championship, a relatively safe selection for a trailblazing president. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama is presented with a team jersey by coach Roy Williams as he honored the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama is presented with a team jersey by coach Roy Williams as he honored the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama congratulates coach Roy Williams as he honored the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
Members of the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels present President Barack Obama with an autographed portrait that was taken after Obama played basketball with them during the presidential campaign, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama honors the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11,2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama is presented with a team jersey by coach Roy Williams, left, as he honored the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama poses with coach Roy Williams and members of the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2009: North Carolina at the White House
President Barack Obama gestures to an audience member after he honored the 2009 NCAA basketball champions University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Monday, May 11, 2009, in front of the South Portico of White House in Washington. At right is North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan, D-N.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, center, shakes the hand of a game official as Vice President Joe Biden, right, looks on at the Duke-Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, left, shares a laugh with Vice President Joe Biden, right, during the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, left, talks with Vice President Joe Biden, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama smiles as he watches the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, left, talks with Vice President Joe Biden, center, and his son Hunter Biden, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama smiles as he looks at his hand held device at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, left, shares a laugh with Vice President Joe Biden, right, as they look at a hand held device during the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden as they watch the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama looks at a phone at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, center, does commentary with CBS Sports broadcasters Clark Kellogg, left, and Verne Lundquist during the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama talks with fans during the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama shakes hands with fans during the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, center, seen on a large monitor, comments with CBS Sports broadcasters Clark Kellogg, and Verne Lundquist during the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama, center, does commentary with CBS Sports broadcasters Clark Kellogg, left, and Verne Lundquist during the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at Georgetown
President Barack Obama reacts with Vice President Joe Biden as they watch the Georgetown Duke basketball game at the Verizon Center in Washington Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, President Barack Obama looks over the bracket with coach Mike Krzyzewski of the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, where he honored the team. The odds of completing the perfect bracket by picking the higher-seeded team are 35 billion to 1. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama looks over the final bracket with Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion Duke Blue Devils, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, where he honored the team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama poses for a photo with members of the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion Duke Blue Devils, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama receives a framed Duke University jersey from players Brian Zoubek, left, and Jon Scheyer, center, of the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion Duke Blue Devils, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, where the president honored the NCAA champion basketball team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama poses with members of the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Thursday, May 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama lines up with members of the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils for a team photo, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama, right, receives a Duke University jersey from players Jon Zoubek, left, and Jon Scheyer, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama looks over the bracket with Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils, Thursday, May 27, 2010, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, where he honored the team. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama receives a jersey from Duke University players Brian Zoubek, left, and Jon Scheyer, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2010, where he honored the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2010: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama receives a jersey from Duke University players Brian Zoubek, left, and Jon Scheyer, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2010, where he honored the NCAA basketball champion Duke Blue Devils. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2011: North Carolina on USS Carl Vinson
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during the Carrier Classic NCAA basketball game as Michigan State University play the University of North Carolina on the USS Carl Vinson, Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, in Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2011: North Carolina on USS Carl Vinson
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during the Carrier Classic NCAA basketball game as Michigan State University play the University of North Carolina on the USS Carl Vinson, Friday, Nov. 11, 2011, in Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
2011: North Carolina on USS Carl Vinson
President Barack Obama stretches out as he and First Lady Michelle Obama watch the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game between North Carolina and Michigan State aboard USS Carl Vinson Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 in Coronado. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama walks with aide Reggie Love, a former Duke player, as they cross the street from their hotel to play basketball in New York, Monday, Sept. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama walks with aide Reggie Love, a former Duke player, as they cross the street back to their hotel after they played basketball in New York, Monday, Sept. 21, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama holds his BlackBerry as he walks with aide Reggie Love, a former Duke player, as they arrive for a private game of basketball at Fort McNair in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama, right, jokes around with his former personal aide Reggie Love, left, a former Duke player, as they attend an Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Brazil and Team USA in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama, right, talks with his former personal aide Reggie Love, left, a former Duke player, as they attend an Olympic men’s exhibition basketball game between Brazil and Team USA in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Reggie Love, aide and former Duke player
President Barack Obama, right, talks with his former personal aide Reggie Love, left, a former Duke player, as they attend an Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Brazil and Team USA in Washington, Monday, July 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
2013: Dean Smith, Presidential Medal of Freedom
Linnea Smith, accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom on behalf of her husband, former University of North Carolina head basketball coach Dean Smith, from President Barack Obama, Wednesday, Nov. 20,2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
2015: Duke at the White House
Duke Blue Devils guard and co-captain Quinn Cook, center right, accompanied by Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, presents President Barack Obama a signed basketball and jersey in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama, left, reacts as coach Mike Krzyzewski offers him a scholarship to a Duke University fantasy basketball camp during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2015: Duke at the White House
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, accompanied by President Barack Obama, left, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, accompanied by President Barack Obama, left, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA basketball player Michael Jordan, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama, right, applauds Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama reacts as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2015: Duke at the White House
Duke Blue Devils guard Tyus Jones, center, accompanied by Duke guard and co-captain Quinn Cook, left, reacts as President Barack Obama mentions him in his speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2015: Duke at the White House
President Barack Obama, right, jokes with coach Mike Krzyzewski during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2015: Duke at the White House
Duke Blue Devils guard and co-captain Quinn Cook, center, jokingly shows off his championship ring as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, accompanied by President Barack Obama, left, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015, during a ceremony honoring the NCAA Champion Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
2016: Michael Jordan, Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA and North Carolina basketball player Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
2016: Michael Jordan, Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA and North Carolina basketball player Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
2016: Michael Jordan, Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA and North Carolina basketball player Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
2016: Michael Jordan, Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former NBA and North Carolina basketball player Michael Jordan during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, in Washington. Obama is recognizing 21 Americans with the nation's highest civilian award, including giants of the entertainment industry, sports legends, activists and innovators. Applauding are award recipients Ellen DeGeneres, back left, and Bill Gates, right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
