Former president Barack Obama is rumored to be on the guest list for Wednesday night's North Carolina-Duke game in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

DURHAM — Celebrity appearances are nothing out of the ordinary for the Duke basketball team this season, with LeBron James and Jay-Z having been courtside for road games and Floyd Mayweather and NFL quarterbacks Derek and David Carr showing up at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night.

Those don’t quite compare to a possible appearance by former President Barack Obama, who is rumored to be attending the North Carolina-Duke game on Wednesday night. Durham television station WTVD and Inside Carolina, citing former Duke guard and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams, have reported that Obama is expected to attend.

Duke officials couldn’t confirm the information today. And a guest list exists, but officials wouldn't say who might be on it. If you're into reading tea leaves, journalists entering Cameron today for news conferences were asked to show identification.

Upon being asked about the rumor, Duke guard RJ Barrett let out a shocked laugh.

“Who? That’s amazing,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of people at the game as always, but if he comes, I’m going to be very excited. It’ll mean a lot to us.”

Obama is a noted fan of basketball, attending games when possible and welcoming Carolina in 2009 and Duke in 2010 and 2015 to the White House in recognition of their national titles during his two-term presidency.

During his first campaign, Obama played a game of pick-up with the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill before the 2008-09 title season. Obama also attended the inaugural Carrier Classic game, when Carolina topped Michigan State aboard the USS Carl Vinson in San Diego in 2011.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t directly acknowledge whether Obama would sit behind the Duke bench, where celebrities are often seen.

“I never know who’s coming,” he said. “I try not to let that be what I’m thinking, but look, anybody can show up here because it’s a bucket-list thing. It’s a bucket-list just to come to a game in Cameron, but Duke and Carolina in Cameron, it’s one of those great sporting events, so you can expect anything here.”

That could include Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams running back and Tarboro native who was seen inside Cameron today. Or maybe Obama.

Reggie Love, a former aide to Obama, walked on to the Duke basketball team and was a part of the 2001 national title team and a teammate of ESPN's Jay Williams.

In 2016, Love noted Obama’s love for Carolina coach Roy Williams in a conversation with the Washington Post.

"He loves Roy Williams," Love said. "It's sickening how much he loves Roy Williams. I admire Roy and I admire the Carolina program, but I still have these thorns in my sides because he (Obama) never visited Duke's campus."

Former president George H.W. Bush once attended a game in Cameron after getting to know Krzyzewski through charity work. President Donald Trump attended a Carolina-Duke game in 2004.

For those without presidential connections looking to get in, tickets might be a little tougher to come by. They're going for a minimum of $4,065 apiece on StubHub, ranging all the way to $5,600 for seats in the upper level at midcourt.

