CHAPEL HILL — Nassir Little found himself in the center of a crowd of lights, cameras and microphones again on Saturday evening, part of what has become a strange relationship with the members of the media who — fair or unfairly — have defined his freshman season at North Carolina.
Viewed as a top-five NBA Draft pick from the moment he dominated the McDonald’s All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic, Little’s on-court performance hasn’t “lived up to” the enormous expectations and praise heaped on him so many who had never seen the athletic forward play a competitive game.
In what has been a roller-coaster season typical of a freshman, Little delivered one of his best performances of the season with 18 points and eight rebounds as the No. 8 Tar Heels topped No. 16 Florida State 77-59 at the Smith Center.
Afterward, Little was thoughtful as he reflected on those expectations and how they match up with his own for himself — expectations he certainly didn’t share with those that were so happy to share theirs for him.
“That makes no sense to me,” he said. “That’s just what people do, man. They don’t play basketball, they just watch.”
Given he and fellow freshman Coby White both came in with a similar pedigree, the two often talk about their paths to Carolina and the spotlight that comes with it. Both know guys who were good enough to play at this level, but chose not to or didn’t have the stuff it takes beyond talent to make it.
“This is hard and it’s not for everybody,” Little said. “People just assume because you’re good in high school you should want to go to the college level and want to go to the NBA. They don’t understand how big of a commitment all of this is.”
After watching the 6-6, 220-pound Little, who turned 19 less than wo weeks ago, it’s hard to level his game with the young man who didn’t show up with all of the answers. Along with the incredible talent that will likely make him a millionaire in just a few months, there was the doubt and uncertainty that any college student experiences in their first year away from home.
Instead of just getting a talk from his parents about his grades, there are also the talks with Coach Roy Williams, like the one he had with Little after a two-point, one-rebound performance at Duke on Wednesday night
Neither wanted to share the details, but Little said the conversation was beneficial in the big picture.
“What he wants me to do as a player and it was just him telling me he believes in me,” he said.
That belief went a long way on Saturday as Little came out on the attack, getting a bucket plus a foul just over six minutes in to put his teammates on notice.
“I saw on the first play, I think he came in and he looked aggressive,” White said. “He was playing aggressive … I felt like he was going to have a big day after that.”
Three minutes later, the Smith Center erupted when Little threw down a monster dunk on 6-10 FSU forward Mfiondu Kabengele, which Little rated merely a six on a 1-10 scale.
Senior Cam Johnson said there’s almost a switch that flips for Little when he starts playing with confidence, realizing he’s the most physically gifted player on the floor.
“You can see that, you can see he’s like, ‘Man, I’m pretty strong and fast. I can jump a little,’” Johnson said. “There’s a difference and his offensive boost (in the game) was really important for us. That’s the Nassir we all know. As a freshman, things can get a little tough, but we’re in his ear saying, ‘You’re going to be fine, don’t listen to anything else, we’ve got your back and we know how you can play.’”
At this point, Little isn’t listening. His expectations are the only thing that matter, and to this point, he’s gotten what he needs in Chapel Hill. He wasn’t anointed a starter just because of his star-rating, he’s been held accountable for his mistakes and celebrated when he’s excelled.
His game continues to grow as Carolina makes its turn to March, the Tar Heels continuing to grow into Final Four contenders after wins over Duke and FSU this week.
And at a program like Carolina, those outside expectations certainly match up with those in the Tar Heels locker room, and if they’re to reach those lofty goals, they expect Little’s play to be a major reason why.
“When Nas plays like he did today, I feel like we’re unbeatable,” Woods said. “He came out with a different type of confidence and we just need that going forward. Nas bounced back great today and I think that says a lot about him.”