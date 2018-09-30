DURHAM — For the second straight season, one of the ACC’s traditional powerhouses came to Wallace Wade Stadium for a primetime matchup and dealt Duke its first loss of the season.
One year to the day of that destruction at the hands of Miami, Virginia Tech pushed the Blue Devils around in a 31-14 victory on Saturday night in a game that closely resembled the one that sent Duke into a tailspin last season with six straight losses.
Afterwards, the Blue Devils were adamant that they wouldn’t let this loss beat them more than once.
“What we learned last year, we made sure and worked through that in the offseason … we’re not going to let that happen,” linebacker Joe Giles-Harris said. “We’re not going to lose six in a row, we’re not going to lose five in a row or whatever it is.”
One week after giving up 632 yards in a stunning loss at Old Dominion, the Hokies caught the Blue Devils off guard by making wholesale changes in their defensive scheme. Those changes were designed to limit the big play through the air, but somehow, Virginia Tech defensive line managed to stop the run and pressure the quarterback with a three-man rush.
Coach David Cutcliffe had a simple explanation for how the Hokies were able to get in the backfield with eight in coverage.
“Getting whipped, really,” he said. “There was a little bit of pressure with the blitz, but they did it some with a three-man rush; go figure. We felt like the matchups were good; I don’t think (Daniel Jones) held the ball at all, but when you get eight-man coverage, you’re having to work not to throw it into coverage.”
Coming in, Duke ranked 19th nationally in pass protection, having allowed four sacks. On Saturday, the Blue Devils surrendered three in addition to two quarterback hurries, and things could have been worse if not for Jones’ mobility.
The Blue Devils are currently without two starters on the offensive line with center Zach Harmon and tackle Christian Harris nursing injuries.
“We shouldn’t get pressure in that circumstance, but we lost some battles,” Cutcliffe said. “Those guys will rise up to fight again, they’re the best we got and we’re sticking with them and they’re going to get out there and go fight.”
Jones, who returned from a broken clavicle to complete 24 of 35 attempts for 226 yards with a touchdown and interception, said the Hokies are unique, but it’s nothing they shouldn’t have been able to handle.
“They do some different things with their safeties, they fit quick,” Jones said. “It’s not necessarily an (eight or nine) man box, but it becomes that pretty quick with the way they fit. They’re good, but we just didn’t get it done.”
Now, with an open week to regroup, Duke will turn its focus inward before preparing to meet Georgia Tech on Oct. 13. Cutcliffe will have plenty to point to from last year, when Miami came to Durham and manhandled the Blue Devils, sacking Jones six times in a 31-6 victory.
This time around, Cutcliffe believes the Blue Devils are prepared to bounce back.
“It takes maturity to not let one loss become two, and a loss can become two and if you’re not careful, three,” he said. “It’s not that you forget them — it’s not that you say it doesn’t matter that we got beat — it does matter.
“Don’t outsource adversity, don’t look for somebody else to blame. It’s clearly right there and I think this team will do that; we know what we’ve got to do. We’ve got some good football players”