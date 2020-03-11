Need to know: The day starts with two 15-15 teams that have both lost three of their last four games. Clemson big man Aamir Simms averages 13.0 points, while it’s a homecoming game for sophomore John Newman (Greensboro Day), who averages 9.4 points. Three-point shooter D.J. Vasiljevic, a senior, averages 13.1 points to lead Miami.
No. 13 Pittsburgh vs. No. 5 N.C. State
When: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Need to know: The Wolfpack (19-12) has lost seven of its last 12 games and comes in squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. State starts the day No. 53 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings and cannot afford a loss to Pitt (NET No. 111). Senior point guard Markell Johnson averages 13.0 points and is 11th in the nation with 199 assists. He’s the key to everything the Pack does. Pitt freshman Justin Champagnie averages 12.8 points and comes in off a monster game vs. Wake.
No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 7 Notre Dame
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2.
Need to know: The Fighting Irish have won four of their last six games, including a 62-61 victory at Boston College two weeks ago. Notre Dame senior power forward John Mooney averages 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds, and he leads the nation with 25 double-doubles. Boston College guard Derryck Thornton averages 13.1 points and 3.5 assists. The Eagles have lost 14 of their last 15 against the Irish.
No. 14 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Syracuse
When: 9:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2.
Need to know: The Tar Heels defeated the Orange in Syracuse 92-79 just 11 days ago, a fairly quick turnaround against a team that mainly plays a 2-3 zone defense. It was their only meeting this season. Syracuse has won three of its last five games, and 6-foot-6 forward Elijah Hughes is the ACC’s top scorer at 18.8 points per game.
Looking back at Tuesday
Results
No. 13 Pittsburgh 81, No. 12 Wake Forest 72: Pitt freshman wing Justin Champagnie scored 31 points on 13-for-19 shooting, and the Panthers closed the game on a 15-6 scoring run over the final 6 minutes. Wake big man Olivier Sarr finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, but the Deacons were minus-10 in turnover margin and outscored 19-10 in points off turnovers.
No. 14 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Virginia Tech 56: Healthy at last, the Tar Heels hammered the Hokies, the league’s youngest and smallest team. Carolina big men Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot dominated inside, combining for 32 points and 15 rebounds as the Heels finished with a 32-12 edge in points in the paint.
Scene …
● North Carolina senior Brandon Robinson shot 5-for-6 from the three-point line. After sinking one with 7:38 left to push Carolina’s lead to 17 points, Robinson pointed to the crowd and shouted, “I’m here!” as he ran back to play defense. Robinson, who missed nine games with injuries this season, is finally healthy.
● On the day the Ivy League canceled its conference tournament, and both the Big West and MAC decided to hold theirs without spectators because of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak, it was business as usual in Greensboro. Some of the loudest cheers of the night were for a “baby race” promotion during halftime of the second game, when infants crawled from one parent to another in competition for a backpack filled with prizes.
● North Carolina coach Roy Williams said he “almost broke my dadgum neck” climbing stairs to the stage for the postgame news conference, and he offered to buy a lightbulb to illuminate the steps.
… and Heard
● “I love coaching. To have an impact with helping young men grow and develop and help them prepare for the future, I feel very fortunate and blessed to be able to share my experiences. ... We want them to get better as basketball players. We want them to continue to develop and grow as people. And certainly I feel like that is happening.” — Danny Manning, Wake Forest coach, who is 78-111 (.413) in six seasons.
● “I’m just fired up. I get another opportunity to put this jersey on. It is my senior year and I don’t want it to end, and our fans were doing a great job tonight. It felt like a home game, and I just love being here.” — Brandon Robinson, North Carolina senior guard.
● “You know what? It was pretty damned good. ... This isn't the best league to be young and small in. I’m not sure there’s a league in America that it’s good to be young and small. We’re going to look a lot different a year from now, I can assure you of that.” — Mike Young, Virginia Tech coach, when asked to assess his first season with the Hokies, who finished 16-16.
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
CarolinaBasketball
Wake Pittsburg
Wake Pittsburg
Wake Pittsburg
Wake Pittsburg
Wake Pittsburg
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
acc
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
WakeBasketball
Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.