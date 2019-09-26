GREENSBORO — Short week. Long bus ride. Big game.
And so it goes for Delaware State (1-2, 0-1 MEAC) as the Hornets travel 400 miles to take on rested No. 18 N.C. A&T (2-1, 0-0) in the Aggies’ league opener, a made-for-TV game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Stadium.
Delaware State comes in off a 24-9 homecoming loss to Howard, with just four days between games.
A&T, meanwhile, comes in off an open week, making Thursday night much more appealing.
“This one I like, in particular because of the week off beforehand,” A&T coach Sam Washington said. “It’s perfect. (Thursday games) can be annoying if you just had a game Saturday, like Del State. They played Saturday, and they have to travel on Wednesday. That’s tough. And that’s a long trip, too. Ride that bus.”
The team that will step off that bus is "much improved," Washington said.
Delaware State is in the second year of a rebuild under head coach Rod Milstead, a former NFL offensive lineman and a Del State alumnus.
“There was a time in the recent past when they didn’t play hard. They would give up. That doesn’t happen anymore,” Washington said. “… It’s night and day. Go back and look two years ago and (compare) to where they are today, and it’s not the same football program. Those kids believe in what (Milstead) is teaching. They are giving the effort to make it happen, and that makes them a very worthy opponent.”
The Hornets lead the MEAC in both total defense and scoring defense, and their 26.7 points per game ranks No. 2 in the league.
The defense features senior linebacker Brian Cavicante, an All-MEAC first-teamer who finished second in the league in tackles last year and was the preseason projection for defensive player of the year.
“The defense is very active, something we stress, too,” Washington said. “They fly around, and they have bad intentions. … They blitz a lot. A whole lot. They give you different fronts, and with multiple fronts your (blocking) assignments have to change. So we’re going to have to be very disciplined and keep our eyes up.”
On offense, Delaware State features Tylik Bethea, a 6-foot-5 freshman, as its starting quarterback.
“It’s difficult for any freshman to come in and take hold of a Division I football program and lead it,” Milstead said. “That’s a different animal. And it takes a special player. We feel like we have one.”
It wasn’t the plan, but injuries thrust Bethea into the starting role earlier than intended. He has averaged 147 passing yards per game, with four touchdown passes and two interceptions.
“He’s a typical freshman. He makes mistakes, but he’s growing,” Milstead said. “… He’s a student of the game, and he’s taking it by storm. He’s getting better. We just have to do a better job supporting him in what he does well and managing the football game. But as far as his progression, he’s on point to where we would like him to be. In some stages he’s actually a little farther along.”
Bethea has a reliable target in wide receiver Kwannah Kollie, a 6-foot junior who ranks second in the league with 16 catches (he’s tied with A&T’s Elijah Bell), three for TDs.
“(Bethea) wants to sit in the pocket and get rid of the ball,” Washington said. “They don’t want to put him in harm’s way. They do a lot of three-step stuff to get the ball out of his hands quickly. Hopefully we can give him a few different looks, get after him a little bit and make him uneasy.”
A&T defensive end Jermaine McDaniel leads the MEAC with four sacks in three games.
It’s there, at the line of scrimmage, Milstead believes the game will be won or lost.
“It's going to start in the trenches,” Milstead said. “A&T is very good up front, on offense and defense. We've got to match the intensity and be just as physical as they are. …
“Our guys are working very, very hard to overcome some of the challenges that have been here for years. We’re on the right path, but we have a long way to go. A long way to go. And our guys know it. We’re improving, but we’re not satisfied. At the end of the day our guys want to win.”
