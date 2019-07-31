GREENSBORO – Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course is getting a new American Junior Golf Association tournament next summer.
Thanks to Harold Varner III and the Wyndham Championship, the AJGA will arrive June 22-25, 2020. The tournament will be called the HV3 Foundation Junior All-Star Classic.
“This is very cool,” said Varner, a PGA Tour veteran who grew up in Gastonia. “To be able to give more kids a chance to play and having it right here in North Carolina means a lot. I’m thankful to Mark (Brazil, the tournament director of the Wyndham Championship) and Stephen Hamblin (the AJGA executive director) for getting this thing off the ground.”
Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course, which was renovated last year has played host to several big tournaments including the 1974 PGA Championship won by Lee Trevino. It’s also played host to the PGA Tour Champions for several years for nearly three decades.
Varner, who never had the chance to play in AJGA Tournaments when he was growing up, hopes that through this tournament more children can get that opportunity. For the tournament next June there will be a boys and a girls tournament at the same time.
The Wyndham Invitational, which is a major on the boys schedule of the AJGA, will be at Sedgefield Country Club earlier in June.
“We do like that this tournament at Tangelwood will be boys and girls so we’re obviously excited about this announcement,” Brazil said.
Varner will join a list of other PGA Tour pros who have their names associated with the AJGA. The late Payne Stewart and the late Arnold Palmer as well as current PGA Tour golfers Hunter Mahan, Stewart Cink, C.T. Pan, Justin Thomas and Sergio Garcia as well as LPGA Tour star Se Ri Pak among others that are associated with the AJGA.
Varner, 28, who has established himself on the PGA Tour over the last few years attended East Carolina and his foundation he started a few years ago is something he’s passionate about.
“That's our job,” Varner said about giving back, “because when it's all said and done, no one's going to remember if I win 30 times, 100 times, but they'll remember if I changed their life and gave them opportunity.”
Hamblin says seeing another professional golfer lending his name to the AJGA never gets old.
“I'm proud of Harold,” Hamblin said. “I'm proud of the LPGA and PGA Tour that the young pros that are coming out and giving right away. It's amazing. Before they even get their careers off the ground, they're thinking about giving.”
Brazil said that Tanglewood Park has committed to the tournament for one year and that it might be moved to Bryan Park in Browns Summit for 2021.
Varner said he’s played Tanglewood Park a lot through the years and what he remembers most is how hard it was.
“I know what I shot when I was a kid there,” he said. “I'm intrigued to see how they're going to play there and how you set it up. That's not my cup of tea, but I'll be out there watching. It's just going to be, I think it's hard. I know Lee Trevino won there. That par 3 (No. 7), I don't know what hole it is down the hill, it's like 500 yards. That's the only hole I remember.”
Mike Wilcox, the head professional at Tanglewood, said he's glad the AJGA is returning. The course played host to AJGA tournaments in previous years.
"Matthew Wolff (who is in the Wyndham Championship field) won his first AJGA in 2014 here at Tanglewood," Wilcox said. "We're excited that Harold Varner is a part of this tournament because he's played in tournaments here when he was younger. It's a big deal for us especially since we had the renovation."