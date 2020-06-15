Key developments regarding teams, athletes or leagues that intersect with race.
n Star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard suggested Monday he may boycott the program after coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt displaying the One America News Network, a far-right news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Hubbard, who is black, has been more active on social media since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police while under the knee of a white officer. Hubbard has been supportive of protests around the world.
n Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins is playing for the New Orleans Saints next season, but he has also landed a new job as a paid contributor on CNN.
The network confirmed Monday that Jenkins, a cofounder of the Players Coalition and an outspoken advocate of racial and social equality, will be joining the network as an on-air contributor as the country deals with the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the resulting protests and demonstrations. It marks the first time CNN has hired an active player of any sport as an on-air contributor, and comes after the National Football League’s admission it was wrong not to listen to players’ concerns about racism and systematic oppression of black people.
“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the district attorney, police chief, or city council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote,” Jenkins said in a statement.
n British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he will establish a commission to look at what more can be done to fight racial inequality in the U.K., a move that came after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Opponents accused the Conservative government of opting for talk rather than action. Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the body would look at “all aspects of inequality — in employment, health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life.”
“What I want to do as prime minister is change the narrative, so we stop the sense of victimization and discrimination,” he wrote. “We stamp out racism and we start to have a real sense of expectation of success. That’s where I want to get to but it won’t be easy.”
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in hundreds of demonstrations across the U.K. since Floyd was killed on May 25, demanding that Britain confront its own history of imperialism and racial inequality.
