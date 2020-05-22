FILE — In this Dec. 11, 2010, file photo, Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan is shown during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The Utah Jazz have announced that Jerry Sloan, the coach who took them to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998 on his way to a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has died. Sloan died Friday morning, May 22, 2020, the Jazz said, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 78. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)