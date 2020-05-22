Jerry Sloan, who died Friday at age 78, will be best remembered as a Hall of Fame coach of the Utah Jazz. But people in Chicago fondly remember him as the hard-scrabble heart and soul of some very good Bulls teams. Commentary, B3
