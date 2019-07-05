Greensboro Community Swim Association City Championship (copy)

Oak Ridge Swim Team during parade day, the third day of the Greensboro Community Swim Association City Championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. , on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

The Greensboro Community Swim Association city championships begin today at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Watch for photo galleries on all three days at Greensboro.com.

