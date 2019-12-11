Titans Raiders Football

Fans tailgate at RingCentral Coliseum before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

 D. Ross Cameron

Fans of the Oakland Raiders are lamenting the end of an era. The team will play its final game in Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, where every game there was Halloween. C3

