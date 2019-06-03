colleges
n High Point athletics director Dan Hauser introduced Chelsea Banbury as the new head coach of the women’s basketball team on Tuesday. Banbury joins the Panthers after serving 11 years on the coaching staff at Florida Gulf Coast, including the past five as the Eagles’ associate head coach. Banbury becomes the fifth Division I head coach and 10th overall head coach for the HPU women’s basketball program. During Banbury’s 11-year coaching career at FGCU, the Eagles produced a 306-72 overall record with a 173-13 conference record. The Eagles played in the NCAA tournament or WNIT in all 11 seasons, won nine regular season conference titles and six conference tournament crowns.
TENNIS
n Serena Williams became the first athlete ever to land on the Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women on Tuesday. She ranked 80th overall with a net worth of $225 million. Williams has 39 major titles, 23 in singles, and has collected over $88 million in on-court winnings.
NBA
n Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard filed a lawsuit on Monday against Nike. Leonard says the footwear and apparel company fraudulently copyrighted his personal logo that he designed after he signed with the company in 2011. Leonard gave Nike permission to use his logo on “certain merchandise” while he continued to use the logo on non-Nike goods. In the lawsuit, he claims that Nike filed a copyright to use the logo, doing so without his permission or knowledge. Leonard also said that the company told him to stop using the logo.