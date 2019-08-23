COLLEGE SOFTBALL
n Elon softball coach Kathy Bocock on Friday announced the addition of Cassie Vondrak to her coaching staff. Bocock also said that assistant coach Mallory Borden has been promoted to associate head coach. Vondrak was the pitching coach at Columbia for the past five year. The addition of Vondrak and promotion of Borden help fill the void on Bocock’s staff after the departure of longtime associate head coach Jess Jacobson to UConn last month.
PRO TENNIS
n French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova has pulled out of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York because of an injured left wrist. Vondrousova, a 20-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic, hasn’t played a match on tour since bowing out of Wimbledon in the first round in July. She had been seeded No. 17 in the women’s draw at Flushing Meadows, where play is scheduled to begin Monday.