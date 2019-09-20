colleges
n The Elon volleyball team was able to force a fifth set against Virginia, but the hosts held on for a 3-2 final on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Charlottesville to conclude the Jefferson Cup. The Phoenix fell to 5-8 with the 23-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 4-15 loss. Elon sophomore Leah Daniel led both teams with a match-high 19 kills, and added eight digs with five blocks. Elon begins conference play next weekend, hosting Hofstra on Friday and Northeastern on Sunday.
n The Guilford men’s soccer team traveled to The University of the South on Saturday afternoon and fell 3-0 in Sewanee, Tenn. Sewanee (5-1-1) led in shots, 20-9 while corner opportunities were even with each team having two. Enrique Gudino, Ricky Aguilar, Jasper Ardinger and Kenny Nzekwe each had one shot on goal for Guilford. The Quakers (2-4-1) return to Armfield Athletic Center on Wednesday, when they host Hampden-Sydney at 7 p.m.
tennis
n Coaching each other courtside, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday in Geneva to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup. Federer got his great rival’s input at his shoulder before rallying late and raising his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session. Nadal got a 6-3, 7-6 (1) win over Milos Raonic that opened the evening session. He was quickly back on court partnering with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day’s doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team, which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday. Greensboro native John Isner began Saturday’s play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.
n Daniil Medvedev reached his fifth straight final Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia, continuing his strong form after reaching the final of the U.S. Open. The top-seeded Russian beat qualifier Egor Gerasimov 7-5, 7-5 in front of his home crowd in Russia and will play Borna Coric in today’s final. In August, Medvedev reached finals in Washington, D.C., Montreal and Cincinnati, winning only in Cincinnati, and then lost the U.S. Open final to Rafael Nadal on Sept. 8. That run lifted him to fourth in the rankings. Fourth-seeded Coric beat Joao Sousa 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 to reach his first final since losing to Novak Djokovic in Shanghai 11 months ago.
figure skating
n Japan’s Keiji Tanaka and Sota Yamamoto finished 1-2 in the men’s final at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in Salt Lake City. Vincent Zhou won the bronze medal Friday night for the U.S., which took the pairs title behind Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc. It was the second straight title at this event for the duo. Americans also finished fourth through sixth in singles — Alexei Krasnozhon, Tomoki Hiwatashi and Jimmy Ma. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 129.35 points in the free skate — an international best.
auto racing
n Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed a third straight Formula One pole position on Saturday after outpacing championship leader Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix. Leclerc clocked a lap of 1 minute, 36.217 seconds at the 3.1-mile Marina Bay street circuit, beating Hamilton by 0.191 seconds.
