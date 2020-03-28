A brief look at how the sports world has been affected:
Undergoing testing
Jim Edmonds, a retired Angels and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, used his Instagram account Saturday to reveal he was being tested. He captioned an image of himself wearing a surgical mask in a hospital bed.
Positive tests
n The Colorado Avalanche said on Saturday that a second player has tested positive. The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation. In their statement Saturday, the Avalanche say those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated. The unidentified player is now the fourth known NHL player to test positive. The other two are with Ottawa.
n An A-League player has become the first Australian professional soccer player to test positive. The unnamed athlete, who plays for the Newcastle Jets in New South Wales state, was tested Friday as a precaution before an international flight. The player is now in quarantine and the A-League is suspended at least until April 22.
Philanthropy
n Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected. They announced their decision Saturday on social media. The two had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case. Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, is a soccer player at Anderson University.
n According to a memo sent to employees, New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden have agreed to pay event staff at the arena through at least May 3 and created a fund for hardship cases that’s already received $2.3 million in donations.
n Barcelona’s national soccer team has delivered 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government, the club said Saturday. The masks were made in China and donated by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the team.
n Canadian hockey goalie equipment manufacturer Brian’s Custom Sports has begun producing medical supplies for hospitals in and around southwestern Ontario. The company in Kingsville was originally approached by public health officials about its surplus of double-sided tape and foam. But when the Ontario government closed nonessential businesses, the company was asked to change its production. Now its 15-person sewing team is producing medical gowns for front-line medical workers for Windsor-Essex EMS.
