Developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on sports teams, leagues and athletes.
Olympics
The U.S. track federation added its name to a growing chorus of calls to postpone the Tokyo Olympics Games.
In a letter to the CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel urged the federation to advocate for the postponement of the Games, which are to start July 24.
USATF joins USA Swimming, which sent a similar letter to the USOPC on Thursday.
Ex-Real Madrid president dies
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the virus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Scheduling
The IIHF Council has confirmed that the 2020 Ice Hockey World Championship scheduled to take place in Zurich and Lausanne has been canceled.
On Monday, the NHL announced it will wait 45 days before it can provide guidance on when teams can potentially reopen practice.
Positive tests
A second Ottawa Senators player has tested positive.
The player was part of the recent trip that included NHL games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.
The total number of people on the trip was 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew.
