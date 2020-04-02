A brief look at how the sports world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic:
Philanthropy
n The New England Patriots’ private team plane was returning to Boston from China, carrying more than 1 million masks critical to health care providers. The Wall Street Journal reported that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker secured the N95 masks but had no way of getting them to the U.S.
Team owner Robert Kraft stepped in and offered to help. The plane, a Boeing 767 painted in the team’s colors and logo, is usually used to carry the team to and from NFL games. It was expected back in Boston on Thursday.
n Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has donated $15,000 to provide hygiene products to students and families in the East Cleveland City School District.
Landry partnered with Meijer to supply families with soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care products.nThe partnership estimates more than 1,300 families will receive supplies to support their health and wellness while schools are closed until at least May 1. Landry has been active in the Cleveland community since joining the Browns in 2018 after four seasons in Miami.
Positive tests
n Former baseball All-Star Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for the coronavirus and for pneumonia.
“I am completely symptom free now and doing really well, and so I must have had it for a while,” Edmonds said in a video posted to his Instagram account.
Edmonds, 49, played 17 major league seasons from 1993-2010, mostly for the California and Los Angeles Angels (1993-99) and St. Louis Cardinals (2000-07). He hit 393 home runs.
Scheduling
n The Senior PGA Championship in Michigan has been canceled. The PGA of America says it based its decision on Michigan’s stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23. The Senior PGA in Benton Harbor was to be played May 21-24. It will be held next year at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla. It will return to Benton Harbor the following year.
n NASCAR has delayed the debut of its next generation stock car that was scheduled to hit the track next season. The car will now be delayed until 2022. The Next Gen project has been years in the works as an industry-wide collaboration to cut costs and improve competition.
Economics
n Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli say they will pay their 2,100 part-time employees across all of their sports and event management companies through June 30. The Samuelis’ Anaheim Arena Management company operates Honda Center, the Ducks’ home rink. They also own two large ice hockey complexes in Orange County.
n The Ottawa Senators are making temporary layoffs and salary reductions. The team’s parent company said the full-time workforce will be reduced starting Sunday, when the Senators’ season was originally scheduled to end.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.