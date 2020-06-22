AREA
n UNCG alumnus Jonathan Brightwell settled for the runner-up slot in the North Carolina Amateur, losing on the first hole of a playoff to Raleigh’s Peter Fountain on Sunday. Brightwell, a three-time All-Southern Conference selection from Charlotte, finished the abbreviated golf season ranked No. 13 nationally by Golfstat.com. Nick Lyerly, a rising senior at UNCG, tied for third.
n The 53rd North Carolina Junior Boys’ Championship will begin today at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem. The tournament continues through Friday.
colleges
The Atlantic Coast Conference Council of Presidents has created a new board of directors of the 15 league presidents and chancellors to have ultimate authority over all conference affairs, the ACC announced in a news release. Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud will serve as the chair, and Duke president Vincent Price will serve as vice-chair. Commissioner John Swofford will be the conference’s chief executive officer. The chair and vice-chair of the board will each serve an initial term of one year, and their respective successors will serve two-year terms.
