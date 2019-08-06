tennis
n Greensboro native John Isner captured a three-set win over Jordan Thompson on Tuesday in the first round of the Coupe Rogers in Montreal. Isner, the 12th seed, defeated Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), closing out the match with his 26th ace. Isner, 6-foot-10, next plays Chilean Cristian Garin. Marin Cilic survived 19 aces from American Bradley Klahn to reach the second round with a 6-3, 7-6 (7) win. British qualifier Daniel Evans defeated recent Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur in a 6-4, 7-6 (6). Evans will next play top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal.
n American Sofia Kenin scored her first victory over a top-5 player on Tuesday with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 upset of world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto. Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-2, and American Alison Riske defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).
college football
n Guilford College assistant football coaches Brad Davis and Jordan Farmer have been promoted, and Alex Higgins and Kevin Barr have been added to the staff, Athletics Director Sue Bower announced Tuesday. Davis was promoted to assistant head coach and retains his roles as offensive line coach, recruiting coordinator and run-game coordinator. He enters his 12th season on the Guilford football coaching staff, which makes him the program’s longest tenured assistant. Farmer was promoted to co-defensive coordinator after three seasons as a defensive assistant. Higgins will work with tight ends and the offensive line, while Barr will assist with defensive backs.
NBA
n The Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday signed guards Joe Chealey and Josh Perkins. Chealey, 6-foot-3, who originally signed with the Hornets last summer, appeared in 43 games for the Greensboro Swarm in the G League 2018-19. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. In five seasons at Gonzaga, Perkins, also 6-3, averaged 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals.