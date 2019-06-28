baseball
n Recent Guilford College graduate Mitchell Stumpo signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday and will head to Scottsdale, Ariz., to start his professional career. Stumpo caught the attention of the Diamondbacks at a showcase event in Florida where the right-handed pitcher was clocked throwing 96 mph. In his senior season, Stumpo was 4-3 with a team-leading three saves, a 4.89 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 70 innings.
college soccer
n The High Point men’s team has added former UNC-Wilmington standout Shane Mecham to its staff. Mecham will be taking over the volunteer assistant coaching duties for the 2019 season. Mecham’s position at High Point will be his first as a full-time Division I coach.
NHL
n The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contracton Friday. It’s a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season, paying Nedeljkovic $725,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the American Hockey League level with a $125,000 guarantee. Nedeljkovic, 23, was the AHL’s most outstanding goaltender last year as the Charlotte Checkers won the Calder Cup, leading the AHL with 34 wins and a 2.26 goals-against average during the regular season.Also Friday, the Hurricanes announced the franchise and Checkers coach Mike Vellucci had “mutally agreed to part ways.”