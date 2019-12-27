colleges
n The High Point University women’s basketball fell to Campbell University 73-36 on Saturday at Buies Creek. Sophomore Skyler Curran led High Point in scoring with eight points, the first time this season that no Panthers player scored double-digit points in a game.High Point’s offense struggled early, shooting just 26.7% in the first quarter and trailing 24-10 after the first 10 minutes. Campbell improved to 6-4 and 1-0 in Big South play, while High Point fell to 2-8 and 0-1 in league play. High Point wraps up its road swing on Tuesday with a 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve game at Winthrop.
n The UNCG women’s basketball team will be going after its third straight win today, hosting the second game of its seven-game homestand against Appalachian State at 2 p.m. in Fleming Gymnasium. The Spartans are 28-34 against the Mountaineers all-time, and will be trying to stop an 11-game losing streak in the series.
n UNCG senior men’s golfer Jonathan Brightwell will be one of an 84-player field playing in the Patriot All-America Invitational today through Tuesday. The tournament, played at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield, Ariz., has each golfer honoring a fallen or severely injured soldier by carrying a golf bag bearing their name. Brightwell will be honoring Army Major Larry J. Bauguess, Jr. of Moravian Falls.
n Two football coaches with a combined 55 years of experience have joined the N.C. State staff. ,Brian Mitchell, who spent the past four seasons at Virginia Tech, will coach the cornerbacks, while Joe DeForest, who comes to Raleigh after two seasons at Southern Cal, will coach the safeties. Both Mitchell and DeForest previously worked with Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.
tennis
n Serena Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade for 2010 to 2019. Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.