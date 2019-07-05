nfl
n Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton’s football career is over, but those close to the former University of Miami standout have shifted from despair to optimism. Norton, a former Carolina Panthers draft pick, was no longer in critical condition as of Friday, a day after his early Thursday morning car crash that resulted in his left arm being amputated. His health improved to stable condition on Thursday night, a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
n Tedy Bruschi, a former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst, is recovering in a Massachusetts hospital after suffering a second stroke. Bruschi, 46, suffered the stroke Thursday and immediately recognized the warning signs. Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005, just days after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.