Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1030 PM EDT * AT 827 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED RAIN GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN OF ONE TO TWO INCHES DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS IN AND AROUND GREENSBORO. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND LAKE TOWNSEND. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE HALF INCH WILL OCCUR WHERE THE HEAVIEST RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN, TO ONE TO TWO INCHES EXPECTED FROM THE WEST SIDE OF GREENSBORO TO SUMMERFIELD. THIS RAIN MAY ALSO RESULT IN MOSTLY MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&