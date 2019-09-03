colleges
n The UNCG’s women’s golf team on Tuesday announced its 2019-20 schedule, with the Spartans’ first appearance of the season taking place Sept. 8-9 at the Kingsmill Collegiate, hosted by William & Mary. The Spartans will once again host two tournaments: the Starmount Fall Classic (Sept. 30-Oct. 1) and Bryan National Collegiate (April 5-7). After the Kingsmill Collegiate, the Spartans will head to Greenville for the Pirate Collegiate Classic Sept. 23-24 before the Starmount Fall Classic. The Spartans will travel to Kiawah Island, S.C., to play in the Palmetto Collegiate Oct. 13-15. Fall play will conclude with the Idle Hour Collegiate, taking place Nov. 4-5 in Macon, Ga. UNCG will begin the spring back in South Carolina to participate in the Kiawah Island Classic March 1-3. The Spartans will also participate in the Clover Cup (March 13-15 in Mesa, Ariz.) and the French Bread Collegiate Invitational (Asheville).
n An ACC record-tying eight women’s soccer teams are ranked in this week’s United Soccer Coaches top 25 poll, headlined by unbeaten North Carolina (4-0) as the nation’s No. 1 team. The eight ranked teams are the most of any conference. Virginia is also undefeated (4-0) and ranked fifth, while reigning national champion Florida State (2-2) is sixth. Duke (2-1-1) is No. 12, while N.C. State (2-1) is No. 14 and Clemson (4-0) is No. 19. Virginia Tech (4-0) and Wake Forest (4-0) round out the poll for the league at No. 23 and No. 25, respectively. ACC teams have compiled a 45-8-1 record through the first two weeks of the season.
n The Salem women’s soccer team (1-0) heads to Greensboro for a clash with Guilford today at 7 p.m. Guilford was picked to finish 10th in the ODAC women’s soccer coaches poll. This will be the season opener for the Quakers.
n First-year head football coach Mike Houston of East Carolina said during his weekly media conference that his father, Bill, had passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Franklin. Mike Houston traveled to Franklin on Monday evening to visit his father for what turned out to be the final time. Services are scheduled for Thursday. Houston will spend practice with the Pirates today before heading to Franklin on Thursday for the memorial. ECU is scheduled to play its home opener Saturday against Gardner-Webb.
NFL
n The Cincinnati Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension Tuesday through the 2021 season. He could have become a free agent after this season. Bernard, a second-round draft pick out of North Carolina in 2013, has been used to complement Joe Mixon. Last season, he carried 56 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 218 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.