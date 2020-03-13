Colleges
n Hall of Famer Rick Pitino on Saturday was named basketball coach at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances due to health concerns. Pitino, 67, has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the NCAA Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996).
n UConn forward Megan Walker has decided to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft. The decision came one day after Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season. Walker led the Huskies in scoring this season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She was named the American Athletic Conference player of the year and the AAC’s tournament MVP, leading UConn (29-3) to a seventh consecutive conference title. Walker scored 1,251 points and finished her career with 615 rebounds.
n Freshman guard Brycen Goodine is transferring from Syracuse. Goodine, 6-foot-3, played in 23 of the Orange’s 32 games. He averaged just under nine minutes and 1.9 points a game. He struggled from long range, hitting 3 of 23 (13%) from behind the arc. Goodine broke his nose in early January, missed three games and wore a protective mask for a month. His signature moment came wearing the mask against Wake Forest when he hit the game-winning shot, a putback just before the buzzer in early February.
NFL
n The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Trevathan has 327 tackles in four seasons with Bears and 602 overall in eight years with Chicago and Denver. He played on a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos.
n The Washington Redskins placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday to keep him in the fold next season. Scherff, 28, and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the Redskins ensured that their 2015 first-round pick wouldn’t reach free agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.