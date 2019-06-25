colleges
n Jaime Gluesing has been added to the women’s basketball staff at High Point University, head coach Chelsea Banbury announced Tuesday. Gluesing will serve as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Panthers. Gluesing comes to High Point after being an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee for the 2018-19 season. She was a graduate manager and video analyst for the Panthers for the two seasons before that.
track & field
n Track and field’s governing body says it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners’ testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya’s appeal.The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge’s grant of a special interim order this month which suspended the rules. The judge must now decide whether two-time Olympic champion Semenya can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal. That final hearing with a panel of judges will likely take several months, but the next ruling from the single judge could come within days.She’s on track to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.
pro tennis
n Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she will decide later this week if she’s ready to play at the All England Club. Kvitova, a 29-year-old Czech player, injured her left forearm during training in Paris ahead of the French Open and hasn’t played since. The injury prevented her from defending her title at the Birmingham Classic this week. The sixth-ranked Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014, reached the Australian Open final and won tournaments in Sydney and Stuttgart this year.
nhl
n Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik has decided to retire after 15 NHL seasons and two Stanley Cup championships. Orpik, 38, announced his retirement Tuesday. Orpik says his body is telling him “it is time to move on to something new” after 1,171 regular-season and playoff games. Orpik won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009 and Washington in 2018. Orpik, a San Francisco native who went to Boston College, was mostly known for his physicality and defense. But Orpik scored the Game 2-winning goal for Washington in the 2018 final on the way to the franchise’s first title.
n The Blues signed coach Craig Berube to a three-year contract extension Tuesday after he led St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup championship in his first season in charge. The Blues were in last place at the start of the year, but Berube led them on an 11-game win streak in January and February to position them for the playoffs. They wound up going 38-19-6 in the regular season, then beat the Jets, Stars and Sharks in the playoffs to reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues beat the Bruins in seven games to win the first championship in their 52-year history.