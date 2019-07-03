colleges
n High Point women’s golf coach Alexis Bennett released the Panthers’ 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday. The Panthers are set to compete in 10 regular-season tournaments before playing in the Big South Championships on April 16-18 at the Grand Harbor in Ninety-Six, S.C. HPU opens fall play Sept. 8-10 at the Golfweek Program Challenge on Pawleys Island, S.C., before heading up to State College, Pa., to compete in the Nittany Lion Invitational. The Panthers will play in the Bubba Burger Classic in Jacksonville, Fla., Sept. 30-Oct. 1 before heading out west to compete in the Pat Lesser Invitational in Tacoma, Wash., Oct. 14-15. High Point closes out the fall at the Terrier Intercollegiate Oct. 28-29 in Spartanburg, S.C. The Panthers are the two-time defending champions of the tournament.
n Elon women’s basketball coach Charlotte Smith on Wednesday announced the addition of guard Peyton Carter, a transfer from the University of Colorado, to the program. Carter will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. The native of Louisville, Colo., appeared in 41 career games with the Buffaloes in her freshman and sophomore seasons, with one start. As a freshman, she scored a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting and also had a season-high eight assists in a win over North Dakota State.
nfl
n Ezekiel Elliott won’t be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas that police said involved an altercation between the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys and a security guard. The NFL said Wednesday that commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy. Elliott, a two-time rushing champion, was suspended for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations.
n Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday from cardiac and renal issues at the age of 38. Lorenzen had a prolific college career at Kentucky from 2000-2003 where he became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, completions, and total offense. In 2004 the quarterback signed with the Giants as an undrafted free-agent and spent parts of the next four seasons with the team. In 2008 he was waived by the Colts, ending his career in the NFL.
nba
n The Atlanta Hawks turned to the trade market and not the free-agent market to adjust their roster this offseason. The team on Wednesday agreed to a trade that will send former Duke star Miles Plumlee and forward Solomon Hill to the Grizzlies in exchange for forward Chandler Parsons. The move, which can’t be official until on or after Saturday, opens an important roster spot for the Hawks and clears about $200,000 in salary cap space. The roster spot was the most important part of the deal for the Hawks.