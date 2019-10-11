Colleges
n The UNCG volleyball team (8-12, 2-4) dropped a four-set decision to Southern Conference leader Samford (13-25, 24-26, 25-23, 14-25) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. Junior Maria Esch finished the night with 11 kills and 11 digs for the Spartans.
n The Guilford College women’s swimming team finished seventh out of 11 teams at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Relays hosted by Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., on Saturday. Washington & Lee took first place.
auto racing
n Spencer Boyd was named winner of the Truck Series race on Saturday after Johnny Sauter was stripped of the victory for forcing a driver below the out-of-bounds line at Talladega Superspeedway. It was Boyd’s first career NASCAR victory.
Golf
n Lanto Griffin recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under 65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open.
