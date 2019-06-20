tennis
n The UNCG women’s team has added Ariana Chan, a transfer from Florida Gulf Coast, for the 2019-2020 season. Chan will have three seasons of eligibility with the Spartans. She participated in the Fed Cup in 2018 and won the International Tennis Federation Copa Quito title in singles. Chan has been ranked as high as No. 575 in the ITF.
n Roger Federer survived a scare in his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle (Germany) Open title with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday. Both players stayed on serve until Federer broke for a 6-5 lead and won the match with his seventh ace.Federer, who lost last year’s final to Borna Coric, next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon warmup tournament.
GOLF
n Greensboro College junior Scott Campbell was named to the Division III Ping All-American Team for the second straight season. The Kernersville native led the team with a 73.5 scoring average.