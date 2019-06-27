college football
n Cortney Braswell, Louisville’s quality control assistant, has been indicted on a theft charge in Tennessee, where he used to work as a high school football coach. The Tennessee Comptroller’s office says Braswell was coaching Central High School in Harrison, Tenn., in 2016-17 when two semipro football teams paid to use that school’s field for their home games. Investigators say Braswell pocketed at least $2,480 rather than turning it over to the school. A grand jury indicted Braswell last month on one count of theft of over $1,000. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said he was aware of the situation. Louisville hired Braswell in January.
college basketball
n Former Virginia Tech forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. is transferring to Florida and will be eligible to play immediately. Blackshear announced his decision via Instagram on Wednesday night, choosing the Gators over Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Blackshear averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as a junior last season. He grew up in nearby Orlando and made an unofficial visit to Florida three weeks ago.
nhl
n The Carolina Hurricanes have bought out the remainder of Patrick Marleau’s contract less than a week after acquiring him in a trade. Toronto sent Marleau, a 39-year-old forward, to Carolina on Saturday seeking salary-cap relief in a deal that included the Maple Leafs’ first-round draft pick going to the Hurricanes for next year. That move saved Toronto $6.25 million in cap space. Marleau was entering the final season of an $18.75 million, three-year contract he signed with Toronto in free agency. He spent the first 19 of 21 NHL seasons in San Jose.
NBA
n The Boston Celtics have hired former WNBA star Kara Lawson as an assistant coach. Lawson, 38, played college basketball at Tennessee and spent 12 seasons in the WNBA. In 2008 Lawson won a gold medal with Team USA. She is the fourth woman to join a coaching staff in the NBA in the past five years.
n LeBron James is giving his jersey number to new teammate Anthony Davis. Davis has worn No. 23 his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans and will become an official member of the Los Angeles Lakers on July 6. James wore No. 23 in all of his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and continued that trend last season with the Lakers.