baseball
n The San Francisco Giants purchased the contract of switch-hitting catcher Brett Austin of the High Point Rockers on Tuesday. Austin, a Matthews native, is a former N.C. State standout. He will report to the Double-A affiliate of the Giants, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Austin, in 24 games with the Rockers, batted .321 with four homers and 18 RBIs. He is also a former player for the Winston-Salem Dash.
cycling
n Online registration is open for the Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride, which will return to High Point on Sept. 7, with a cocktail party and silent auction scheduled for the night before. The ride is scheduled for 7:30 a.m., and offers cyclists a 40 kilometer, 60 km, or 100 km route. Proceeds will fund grants for chosen non-profits. Last year’s recipients — including High Point LEAP, Millis Regional Health Education Center, and Ready for School, Ready for Life —shared more than $50,000 in grant money. Special awards were also presented to the High Point Boys & Girls Club and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club. To find out more about the ride, to become a sponsor, or to register, visit bobbylabontefoundation.org.
tennis
n Women’s coach Elizabeth Anderson of Elon on Tuesday announced the addition of Victoria Saldh, a USC Upstate transfer from Gothenburg, Sweden, for the 2019-20 season. Saldh joins the Phoenix as a transfer from USC Upstate after spending her first college season with the Spartans. She had an 11-9 singles record and an 11-6 mark in doubles as a freshman.
n Milos Raonic hit 31 aces to beat Alexei Popyrin 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Stuttgart (Germany) Open on Tuesday. Raonic next faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the grass-court tournament. Felix Auger-Aliassime also won, beating Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-3, and Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Denis Shapovalov 7-5, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Gael Monfils defeated American Steve Johnson 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6). Also, Dustin Brown set up an all-German meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev after beating John Millman 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Soccer
n The High Point women’s team released its 2019 schedule on Tuesday. The season opener, against Virginia Commonwealth, is set for Aug. 22. High Point will play three teams from the 2018 NCAA Championship Tournament, facing programs from the A10, CAA and the Big 12 during the non-conference portion of its schedule.