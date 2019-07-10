colleges
n The UNCG women’s soccer team, the two-time defending Southern Conference tournament champion, released its 2019 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. The 18-game schedule includes 10 games at UNCG Soccer Stadium, including the season opener against Arkansas and another power-five matchup against Iowa. The Spartans will have the opportunity to win their third straight league title as they host the SoCon tournament semifinals and championship game. UNCG will play two exhibition matches against Charlotte (Aug. 11) at home and at UNC-Wilmington (Aug. 16).
n The UNCG volleyball schedule for this season has also been released, and the Spartans will begin the season with the annual Spartan-Demon Deacon Classic where UNCG will play three games in Fleming Gymnasium. In total, UNCG will play 14 non-conference games before the Southern Conference opener Sept. 27 against Western Carolina. UNCG will host three games to open the season, starting with N.C. Central on Aug. 30. The next day, the Spartans will host two games against Presbyterian and Wake Forest, respectively.
n Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt committed a minor NCAA violation earlier this year by tweeting out his congratulations when the high school he attended won an Alabama state basketball title. Pruitt tweeted “Congratulations Robi Coker and Plainview High School on back to back State Championships! #2muchblue #PLV” on March 1. The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and discussed the rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions.
NFL
n The Oakland Raiders signed first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs, a running back out of Alabama. Jacobs, 5-foot-10 and 219-pounds, was selected 24th by the Raiders and appeared in 42 games at Alabama. He scored 15 touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide, including 11 rushing. He had 1,315 all-purpose yards and averaged 30.6 yards on kickoff returns — the second-best single-season mark in school history. Oakland had already signed No. 4 pick Clelin Ferrell, a defensive end out of Clemson, and 27th choice Johnathan Abram, a safety out of Mississippi State.
n Two former NFL players are among the six new officials for the coming season. Field judge Nate Jones joins the officiating staff from the Pac-12, after an eight-year pro career as a defensive back. Umpire Terry Killens was a linebacker during his seven NFL seasons before officiating in the American Athletic Conference.