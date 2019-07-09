mls
n Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick will travel to New York next week and meet with Major League Soccer officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte. Tepper has been trying to bring an MLS team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers last summer. Glick spoke Tuesday at a news conference to announce Charlotte will host an International Champions Cup game for the next five years. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium hosted two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches last month, attracting more than 59,000.
colleges
n Elon volleyball rising senior Nori Thomas and rising junior Isabella Seman have been chosen as team captains for the 2019 season. Thomas, one of two team captains for the Phoenix in 2018, appeared in 25 of the team’s 28 matches and finished with 124 kills, 16 digs and 27 blocks. Seman, a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., is a defensive specialist. She finished the 2018 season with 22 aces and 166 digs, good for the third- and fourth-most on the team.
NFL
n The league will cover the medical bills for Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, after a car accident resulted in the amputation of Norton’s left arm. Norton, a former Carolina Panthers draft pick who had signed with the Dolphins in December, is currently in recovery. His agent told ESPN that Norton, 22, had another surgery on his left arm Tuesday, and needs two more despite already having three. After the surgeries, the goal is for Norton to get a prosthetic arm. His medical status is stable, although he is still in the hospital. Norton reportedly crashed his Ford F250 into a concrete barrier last Thursday near Miami, overturning the vehicle. Norton’s NFL career is over. The Dolphins could place Norton on the non-football injury list as a way of paying him part or all of the $495,000 non-guaranteed salary he had lined up for 2019.
n After 10 seasons in the NFL, the past six with the Detroit Lions, safety Glover Quin has decided to end his football-playing career. The 33-year-old announced on Instagram, with the help of one of his sons, that he is retiring instead of trying to pursue a new team to join. Even before the Lions released Quin in February, he acknowledged that his time in the NFL may be nearing its end. Quin started all 96 games in his six seasons in Detroit, making the Pro Bowl in 2014. Last season, his first in a new defensive scheme with head coach Matt Patricia, was not as prolific. It was his first season since 2011 without an interception.