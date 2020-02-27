college baseball

n UNCG will try to extend its six-game winning streak against Appalachian State this weekend, hosting the Mountaineers for a three-game series at UNCG Baseball Stadium. The teams will play today at 4 p.m., on Saturday at 2 p.m., and finish on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Spartans are 6-1, while the Mountaineers are 2-5.

n N.C. A&T will host two games at War Memorial Stadium this weekend. A&T will take on Boston College today at 4 p.m., and face Fairfield on Saturday, also at 4 p.m.

n Greensboro College, trailing 9-0 after six innings, rallied but fell short in a 9-6 loss to the University of Lynchburg on Thursday in Lynchburg, Va. The Pride returns to action today, opening a three-game USA South Conference series with William Peace University at 5 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m., while Sunday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Load comments