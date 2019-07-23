BOXING
n Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday from brain injuries sustained during last Friday night’s match against Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Dadashev was knocked out in the 11th-round of the fight and needed help leaving the ring before being taken to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center afterwards. Dadashev was 28 years old.
BASEBALL
n The Los Angeles Dodgers announced plans to renovate their ballpark in time for next season’s All-Star Game. At a cost of $100 million, the project will update the stadium’s accessability along with adding a new center-field plaza and a statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax.
NFL
n Quarterback Mark Sanchez retired on Tuesday after a 10-year NFL career. The New York Jets took Sanchez with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of USC. Sanchez will join ESPN as a college football analyst.