NFL
n New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player. Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail. Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were sought by police since Thursday, when arrest warrants were issued. Dunbar had not surrendered to police as of Saturday afternoon. Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar, Fla., home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
n A Washington Redskins wide receiver is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, after his arrest in a Denver suburb Saturday morning. The Douglas County sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Cody Latimer, 27, after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colo. Latimer joined the Redskins in March after two years with the New York Giants and four years before that with the Denver Broncos.
