College Football
n Some Kansas State athletes were among about 100 people who protested this weekend over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd.
Those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to launch initiatives to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough, according to The Wichita Eagle.
“We need to create better policies that punish students that think it’s OK to say these kinds of things,” soccer player Emily Crain said. “I think what (protest organizers) said today was really important. It doesn’t stop here. This needs to continue. The action plan that our university made isn’t going to be enough.”
In late June — one month after Floyd died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the Black handcuffed man’s neck — Kansas State student Jaden McNeil tweeted: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
The tweet led to an uproar among students, with several football players and other athletes threatening to boycott if the university didn’t take any action. The school responded last week by launching a diversity and education fund. Among other initiatives, Kansas State also promised that athletes, coaches and staff would undergo mandatory diversity and inclusion training that includes monthly town hall sessions; redouble efforts to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds for staff and coaching positions; utilize home games to support the Black Lives Matter movement; highlight Black History Month; and provide transportation to athletes to voting locations on Election Day.
Baseball
Josh Bell wanted to make a statement with his actions, a way to channel the disgust the Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman felt in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May.
Yet as the crowds surged in downtown Pittsburgh last month during a planned peaceful protest, he fought the urge to join in. He couldn’t help but notice the helicopters buzzing. He checked the Internet and saw what began with a positive vibe had shifted to something darker. Wary of the optics and the fallout, Bell, who is Black, heeded the advice of his girlfriend.
“(She told me) ‘You’re going to make a lot more impact with your platform than going to this riot right now. That’s how people get hurt. That’s where the conversation turns bad,” Bell said on Saturday. “‘Josh Bell is at a protest is a good thing. But Josh Bell is at a riot is a terrible thing. That’s something that could change your career in a heartbeat.’”
And not the kind of change the 27-year-old All-Star from Texas wants to impart. He watched what happened to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2017 when he chose to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Kaepernick’s message got lost amid outcry over the method he chose to express it. It’s something Bell wants desperately to avoid.
“In regards to where he wanted the conversation to go, that got shut down pretty much from the get go and his career was forever changed from that,” Bell said. “So that was where a lot of players felt silenced. A lot of players were like, ‘Well, shoot.’ ”
This time things feel different. There is a groundswell of support across races and ages. And Bell is intent on being a part of it. Reticent by nature, Bell is growing more comfortable in his role as the face of a franchise whose history is filled with players of color that made a difference far beyond the field.
“I feel like social justice is something that a lot of people are learning right now,” Bell said. “For the most part, I’m trying to stay as politically correct as I can. I’m not trying to bring emotions into anything. I’m doing my best to try to learn. That support from the Pirates has really allowed me to express my opinions.”
His deeds, too. Bell started a book club with his teammates with the belief of opening a clear and honest dialogue. The titles so far have included “The New Jim Crow” and the fantasy novel “The Alchemist.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.